Avis Named #1 Rental Car Travel App by J.D. Power

Avis mobile app ranked highest in customer satisfaction in J.D. Power 2019 U.S. Travel App Satisfaction Study

/EIN News/ -- PARSIPPANY, N.J., Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avis Car Rental was named the 2019 top rental car travel app by J.D. Power. The Avis mobile app ranked the highest in customer satisfaction, receiving the highest score out of all rental car travel apps in the J.D. Power 2019 U.S. Travel App Satisfaction Study. The Avis App ranked highest due to its ease of navigation, overall appearance, range of services/activities, and clarity of information provided to travelers.



Avis Car Rental continues to improve the customer experience by introducing customer-requested features on its app that make renting a car easier and help eliminate traveler pain points. Over the past year, Avis Car Rental rolled out new app innovations, including Split My Bill and Arrive. Split My Bill is an industry-first mobile app feature that provides travelers with the ability to split car rental payments between two different credit cards or forms of payment to easily reconcile personal and business expenses. Avis app users can save even more time and money on their journey due to a partnership with mobility services provider Arrive that enables drivers to find, instantly book and pre-pay for parking.

“It is our top priority to provide the best customer experience possible to our renters, so we are thrilled to be named the best rental car travel app in customer satisfaction by J.D. Power,” said Beth Kinerk, Senior Vice President, Sales, Avis Budget Group. “Customer insights and feedback continue to fuel our efforts to expand the features and capabilities of the Avis app as we work to better meet our customers where they are on their journeys.”

With over two million transactions and 591,000 unique users, the Avis App is streamlining the rental car experience by allowing customers to skip the line, select or upgrade their vehicle and have full transparency into their trip mileage and gas details.

Avis Preferred members can skip the counter at many locations and go straight to their car. Members who download the Avis mobile app on iOS and Android devices can also control their entire rental experience via their smartphone. Renters can make or modify a reservation, browse for and choose the exact car they want, flash the lights to locate the car and even unlock the vehicle all from the Avis app.

About Avis

With approximately 5,500 locations in nearly 170 countries, Avis is one of the world’s largest car rental providers dedicated to expanding on-demand mobility solutions and personalizing the customer experience. Avis is owned by Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR), which is the parent company of Avis, Budget, Zipcar, Payless, Apex Car Rentals, France Cars, Maggiore, Morini Rent and Turiscar. Through these leading mobility brands, customers can get just about any type of vehicle (car, truck, van), for any length of time (minute, hour, day, month), for any purpose (business, leisure), across more than 11,000 locations in approximately 180 countries. For more information, visit www.avis.com and follow @avisinnovation.

Contact: Katie McCall PR@avisbudget.com



