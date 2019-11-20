Altoros Releases 2019 Comparative Analysis of Database Query Languages in MySQL, Couchbase, and MongoDB

A new study by Altoros analyzes the query performance of three database languages across nine business scenarios

/EIN News/ -- Sunnyvale, Calif., Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunnyvale, Calif., November 20, 2019—Altoros, a consultancy focusing on research and development for Global 2000 organizations, today announced the results of its latest performance benchmark report. The study provided a comparative analysis of MySQL, Couchbase, and MongoDB queries in nine different business scenarios across seven metrics.

All databases share a common objective—to provide the most efficient data manipulation mechanism so applications can efficiently query the data being managed. While traditional relationship database management systems use SQL as a standard to access data, most of the NoSQL databases rely on a proprietary language or application programming interface (API). This comparative report provides insights into how the three database languages structure queries and the differences in syntax and efficiency.

Furthermore, the Altoros report provides recommendations on the strengths of each of these three query languages and what specific business criteria they can help accomplish.

SQL emulation

The report examines the efficacy of leading NoSQL databases in emulating SQL in specific business scenarios. MongoDB provides MongoDB query, an API approach that allows users to filter, join, aggregate, order, and project the query result. Couchbase uses the N1QL language to extend ANSI SQL, a standard for the SQL language, to achieve the same goals.

“Even though NoSQL started as an alternative to traditional relational database management systems, it has evolved in functionality, support, and ability to analyze different workloads while scaling to the cloud-based needs of organizations today,” said Artsiom Yudovin, Data Engineer at Altoros. “The Altoros 2019 Database Query Language Comparative Analysis provides technical decision-makers with the insights needed to select the right NoSQL offering that delivers on their business expectations. NoSQL databases are more scalable and provide superior performance to traditional systems but understanding the intricacies of the leading offerings available can drive significant cost advantages.”

The scenarios covered

There were several points of interest uncovered during the comparative analysis. These include fundamental distinctions between the three database languages in how their queries are structured, as well as differences in query syntax and efficiency. The scenarios ranged from meeting with customers, sales activities, searching contacts, and calling Google Natural Language API.

Download the report here:

Altoros 2019 Comparative Analysis of Database Query Languages in MySQL, Couchbase Server, and MongoDB

About Altoros

Altoros is a 300+ people strong consultancy that helps Global 2000 organizations with a methodology, training, technology building blocks, and end-to-end solution development. The company turns cloud-native app development, customer analytics, blockchain, and AI into products with a sustainable competitive advantage. Assisting enterprises on their way to digital transformation, Altoros stands behind some of the world's largest Cloud Foundry and NoSQL deployments. For more, visit www.altoros.com or follow @altoros.

