Access-Power, Inc. is Pleased to Update its Shareholders on its Share Structure Count and Trademark Application Status

/EIN News/ -- GRAND HAVEN, Mich., Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Access-Power, Inc., (“ACCR or the Company”), a Grand Haven based medical marijuana clone corporation wants to reassure the marketplace that there is NO DILUTION in our company common shares whatsoever.



As of today, the outstanding share count of Access-Power, Inc. remains 244,144,121 and of this amount of available shares, our restricted share count is 145,796,975, and of this amount there is a total float count of 98,244,146 shares. Our transfer agent is Standard Transfer & Co, and has been our SEC registered agent since our inception in 1996.

https://standardtransferco.com

We will always have an open line of communication with our Shareholders as we work towards our goal of planning, implementing, and building out the future of marijuana and medical marijuana delivery by Drones. Our trademark application can be found at:

http://tsdr.uspto.gov/#caseNumber=88690325&caseSearchType=US_APPLICATION&caseType=DEFAULT&searchType=statusSearch

Established in 1996, Access-Power, Inc. is a Florida based for-profit Corporation with operations in West Michigan.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xbhCPt6PZIU

Contact Information:

Patrick J. Jensen

Director

Tel: 616.312.5390

Email: pjensen@myaccess-power.com

Corporate Website: http://www.myaccess-power.com

"Our corporate website is currently under construction to soon reflect our new business model in the Michigan Medical Marijuana Clone sector."

Product Website

http://www.mycbdpets.com

http://www.clonesbydrones.com

Access-Power, Inc.

OTC Ticker: ACCR



