Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. Expands Management Team, Advisory Board to Lead Key Business Strategies

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: GRYN) (“GRYN" or the “Company"), an innovative premium cannabis cultivation and branding enterprise, announces the appointment of four experienced professionals to its management team. The addition of the following individuals supports the Company’s strategy to advance its leadership in the rapidly growing industrial hemp industry.



Jerry Halamuda - Senior VP of Business Development, Agriculture Division

Over his extensive career in the agri/horticulture space, Jerry Halamuda has founded, managed and operated multiple successful companies. The most prominent of these businesses was Color Spot Nurseries, which he founded and acted as CEO, COO and president over a span of 37 years. Color Spot operated over 6,000 acres in multiple states, including 20 million feet of greenhouses, and employed a staff of over 5,000, all of which led to a business with an annual turnover in excess of $300 million. Halamuda brings a wealth of industry and management experience; his knowledge and expertise at scaling businesses will be a key component as he leads the growth of GRYN’s Agriculture Division.

John Gildea – Senior VP of Corporate Development

John Gildea has more than 20 years of experience in the public and private markets. His expertise includes structuring, negotiating and effecting private and public financings and mergers and acquisitions, as well as marketing, public and investor relations. Through the course of his career, Gildea established a trusted and extensive network of equity and capital partners, with whom he has maintained successful and proven relationships over the years, resulting in multiple uplistings to higher exchanges and capital raises.

William Creekmur MBA – Independent Director

Will Creekmur brings to GRYN over 20 years of experience in investment and comprehensive wealth management. Creekmur has served as vice president and senior wealth advisor at the Comercia Bank in Greater San Diego; vice president and wealth management advisor at Mutual of Omaha Bank; and vice president and financial consultant at Charles Schwab and Co. Inc.

Over the course of his career, Creekmur has delivered sophisticated investment, risk management and financial planning solutions to his clients to help them preserve, protect and enhance their wealth. Additionally, he offers expertise in the use and understanding of alternative investments: managed futures, alternative fixed-income, venture ‎capital and private equity participation. He also serves as a member of the Best Practices Committee and Alternative Investments Committee (“ALFI”).

Edwin Stoughton – Advisory Board

Edwin Stoughton has a 40-year history of proven success in sales, marketing, construction management, development and consulting to management groups. He is a skilled executive with extensive direct experience in team building, constructive conflict resolution, and consensus management, which helped him build highly successful construction and development companies. Stoughton is currently the vice president and a current principal of Demcon Concrete Contractors Inc.

“Each of the professionals joining our team adds considerable value to GRYN’s growth strategy. The industrial hemp industry is paced for revolutionary progress, and I am pleased to welcome these gentlemen as we compete in this incredible market,” stated GRYN CEO Ron Loudoun.

About Green Hygienics Holdings Inc.

Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: GRYN) (“GRYN” or the “Company”) is an innovative, full-scope, science-driven, premium hemp branding enterprise focused on the cultivation and processing of industrial hemp for cannabidiol (“CBD”). The Hemp Farming Act of 2018 removed hemp from Schedule I controlled substances (defined as cannabis with less than 0.3% THC), making it an ordinary agricultural commodity.

Our mission is to grow the Company in a sustainable and profitable manner to be one of the largest industrial hemp for CBD producers in North America. The Company will adhere to the highest standards of operations in consistently delivering safe and premium-quality products to consumers. The Company intends to be a leader in FDA cGMP (Current Good Manufacturing Practice) capabilities in the hemp and CBD marketplace.

The Company’s business model includes generating revenues from the sale of hemp and premium-grade CBD products; creating trusted global consumer brands; developing valuable IP; and growing the Company rapidly through strategic acquisitions.

For more information, visit: www.GreenHygienicsHoldings.com

Safe Harbor Statements

Certain information contained in this news release constitutes "forward-looking statements" as such term is used in applicable United States and Canadian laws. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expects" or "does not expect," "is expected," "anticipates" or "does not anticipate," "plans," "estimates," "intends" or "believes," or that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "would," "might" or "will be taken," "occur," or "be achieved." Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made, and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Many of these factors are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and that could impact the Company and the statements contained in this news release can be found in the Company's filings with the SEC. Such risks and other factors include, among others, the ability to locate and acquire suitable interests in alternative medicine manufacturing operations on terms acceptable to the Company, the availability of financing on acceptable terms, accidents, labor disputes, acts of God and other risks of the alternative medicine industry including, without limitation, delays in obtaining governmental approvals or permits, title disputes or claims limitations on insurance coverage. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements included in this news release are reasonable; however, no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct, and such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Company Contact:

Green Hygienics Holdings Inc.

1.855.802.0299 Toll Free

IR@GreenHygienicsHoldings.com

Corporate Communications:

NetworkWire (NW)

New York, New York

www.NetworkNewsWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@NetworkWire.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.