Diplomat analyzes Angola's role in AU with US counterpart

ANGOLA, November 20 - Addis-Ababa - Angolan Permanent Representative to the African Union, Francisco da Cruz, Wednesday, welcomed his US counterpart, Jessye Lapenn, with whom he analyzed Angola's role in this African continental organization, fundamentally in the Peace and Security Council.,

The interlocutors focused the dialogue on the issue of peace and security on the continent, which, according to Francisco da Cruz, remains at the top of the Angolan Government's agenda.

In this perspective, they also spoke of the holding, in Luanda, of the ministerial meeting of the Peace and Security Council, chaired by Angola, scheduled for 5 December.

Both diplomats, also permanent representatives of Angola and the US, respectively, at the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa, emphasized the importance of Maritime Safety and, on the other hand, the impact of the creation of the African Continental Free Trade Zone.

The meeting was also an opportunity for Francisco da Cruz to talk about the history of relations between the two countries, the post-conflict National Reconciliation Process in Angola.

In the economic domain, the conversation was limited to the various investment opportunities that the country offers, in the current climate of peace.

