Commission analyses higher education reorganization

Luanda, ANGOLA, November 20 - The Committee on Social Policy of the Council of Ministers has approved, today (Wednesday), a diploma that establishes the rules on the reorganization of the higher education institution networks. ,

The diploma is based on the resizing of existing ones, the merger of some and the creation of new public higher education institutions, for a better rationalization of financial resources and mobility of staff.

The meeting led by the Minister of State for Social Policy, Carolina Cerqueira, also considered the proposal for a general regulation of scholarships of the higher education subsystem.

According to the press release from the meeting, this is a legal instrument laying down the rules on the process of recruitment and selection of candidates for undergraduate or postgraduate courses at higher education institutions at home and abroad.

The sources adds that the document aims to ensure a better balance in the application process, selection and monitoring of scholarship students, based on rigor and impartiality, allowing not only merit students to participate economically as well those in need.

It was also considered the proposal for regulation of the Law on Freedom of Religion and Worship, a legal document that establishes the procedures related to the exercise, constitution, recognition and revocation of religious confessions.

In this session, the commission also considered the proposal of the Angolan Languages Law, a diploma that establishes the principles and rules for the use of the country's languages throughout the national territory, aiming to promote linguistic unity and pluralism, dignity and consolidation of religious identity.

