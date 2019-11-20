Africans entrepreneurs : take part in Challenge of 1,000 at the Africa-France 2020 Summit

Are you an African entrepreneur? Do you bear innovative solutions to promote the emergence of sustainable cities? Come and present them during the "Challenge of 1.000" at the Africa-France 2020 Summit.

France invites 1,000 African entrepreneurs to come to Bordeaux to present their solutions at The City of Solutions, a show dedicated to projects and solutions for sustainable cities and territories to be held during the 28th edition of the Africa-France Summit. June 4, 5 and 6, 2020.

Applications are open until January 31st, 2020.

The selection of contractors will meet the following criteria :

You have to be an African entrepreneur, having an activity related to one of the 7 districts of The City of Solutions*;

Gender Parity, female candidates are encouraged to apply!;

Geographical balance of origin of Contractors;

Balance of themes on the 7 districts*

Bear a viable product or solution, innovative or duplicable at a lower cost, to make French and African cities more sustainable from an environmental and social point of view;

Be registered on the Digital Africa platform

*The City of Solutions, 7 themed districts to create the city of the future together

Access to essential services Feeding the cities Building and enhancing the city Moving around the city Living in the city Financing and structuring projects Connecting the city



