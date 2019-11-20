Catch the Early Bird Rate For Green Builder's Sustainability Symposium

Some of the nation's most ecologically savvy builders, architects and activists will make the case that construction and planetary stewardship can co-exist at the 4th Annual Sustainability Symposium.

/EIN News/ -- Lake City, Colo., Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Builder Media’s Sustainability Symposium is a thought-provoking, action-oriented event that presents effective methods to jump start change in how we use (and sometimes abuse) resources. This year's theme is Improving the Human Condition. The event will be held on Monday, January 20, 2020 (the day before the show floor opens at Design & Construction Week) at the Artemus W. Ham Concert Hall on the UNLV campus in Las Vegas.

Space is strictly limited and by reservation only, so reserve your seat today! Register for the Symposium before November 22, 2019 using the code EarlyBird and you’ll receive a $50 discount.

The agenda is riveting. “You may have heard of Andrew Winston, author of The Big Pivot. He's known for his insightful speaking and tough talk about how businesses MUST change to meet greenhouse gas goals,” says Green Builder magazine Editor-in-Chief Matt Power. “But at the same time, he argues that they can remain profitable and viable. Winston and other leading figures on the front lines of sustainability will share their insights in a special day prior to Design & Construction Week in Vegas in mid January.”

The event will highlight how a sustainable built environment can foster environmental stewardship, social equality, and financial prosperity. Sustainable communities embody more than energy efficiency, water conservation, smart technologies, and renewables—they also protect the human condition, providing the fundamentals for people to live vibrantly and with dignity.

Other presenters include:

World-renowned architect Ed Mazria

Green New Deal co-author Rhianna Gunn-Wright

Award-winning Thrive Home Builders CEO Gene Meyers, and

Distinguished civil rights attorney Kalpana Kotagal.

Green Builder Media will also host a special networking dinner on Sunday, January 19, at the Zappos Campus to celebrate the annual Home of the Year and Sustainability Award winners.

To learn more about the Sustainability Symposium 2020: Improving the Human Condition, visit the event microsite or email Sara Gutterman at sara.gutterman@greenbuildermedia.com.

Attachment

Cati O'Keefe Green Builder Media 513-532-0185 cati.okeefe@greenbuildermedia.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.