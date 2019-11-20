Jericho Oil Announces Investor Update Webcast and Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- TULSA, Okla. and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jericho Oil Corporation (“Jericho” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: JCO; OTC PINK: JROOF) announces that Brian Williamson, CEO, will host a webcast and conference call to provide shareholders with an update on general business developments as well as the Company’s growth strategies. A brief Q&A session will follow the prepared remarks.

Date: Tuesday, December 3, 2019 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET / 1:10 p.m. PT Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/4tn2rjeh Live Call: US/CAN Toll-Free (844) 467-7112 or US/CAN/International (409) 220-9938 Replay: US/CAN Toll-Free (855) 859-2056 or US/CAN/International (404) 537-3406 Replay Passcode: 6592057

Mr. Williamson stated, “I look forward to updating listeners on Jericho’s solid balance sheet positioned for growth, our current operations and the state of the challenged oil and gas industry, at large. With the continued backing of key long-term shareholders, our Company has been extremely active in looking at distressed and complementary acquisition opportunities that would provide significant growth, value creation and potential synergies for Jericho. Given investor apathy towards many oil companies, valuations remain well below what many view as sustainable and the current lack of attention and investment dollars for the space presents significant dislocations in value. We are well suited to take advantage during these turbulent times.”

About Jericho Oil Corporation



Jericho Oil ( www.jerichooil.com ) is focused on domestic, liquids-rich unconventional resource plays, located primarily in the Anadarko basin STACK play of Oklahoma. Jericho’s primary business objective is driving long-term shareholder value through the growth of oil and gas production, cash flow and reserves. Jericho has assembled a 55,000 net acre position across Oklahoma.



Jericho’s current operations are focused on various oil plays primarily in Oklahoma, with an acquisition focus on oil producing properties in North America.



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Canadian securities laws. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from Jericho's expectations include risks related to the exploration stage of Jericho's project; market fluctuations in prices for securities of exploration stage companies; and uncertainties about the availability of additional financing.



Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CONTACTS:



Adam Rabiner

Director, Investor Relations

1.800.750.3520

a.rabiner@jerichooil.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.