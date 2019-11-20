Axos Bank Adopts Glance Visual Engagement to Improve Digital Banking

/EIN News/ --



Bankers can join customers in the online banking app, guide their navigation, help them complete transactions

Wakefield, MA, Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Glance Networks ( www.glance.net ), a leading provider of visual engagement solutions that enable organizations to deepen customer relationships and transform digital customer interactions into brand-building and revenue-generation opportunities, announced that Axos Bank, a preeminent digital bank with over 11 billion dollars in assets, has deployed Glance’s technology to help improve the customer experience in its consumer deposits online bank. This implementation reflects the growing momentum for Glance in the financial services sector. Glance presently serves banking, securities, and insurance customers—as well as organizations in technology, health care, and travel—in North America and across the globe.

Based in San Diego, Axos Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AX). The bank has a national clientele, and provides banking services and financing for consumers and small- and mid-size businesses, as well as merchant services and treasury management solutions.

Axos Bank has initially deployed Glance’s solutions into its online banking platform, giving bankers the ability to seamlessly launch secure real-time visual engagement sessions to assist customers with navigating Axos’ online banking interface and complete tasks such as paying bills, transferring funds, and applying for other bank products. Through these sessions, Axos Bank expects to deliver a more personalized level of service to customers, maintain the highest level of customer satisfaction, build loyalty, and grow lifetime customer value.

“Axos has always placed a high priority on creating a friendly and productive environment for both our bankers and customers. The implementation of visual engagement technology enables us to provide the premium experience our customers demand, while also enabling our online bankers to become more productive and efficient,” said Jonathan Crane, senior vice president of Axos Bank’s Centers of Excellence. “The solution is already making an impact in our customer service operations. We’re seeing a significant uptick in a number of performance metrics, and our bankers and customers consistently rave about the technology and its ability to help our team become more responsive. It is the perfect solution for combining human insight with the efficiency of digital banking.”

Glance offers a cloud-based platform that integrates with leading enterprise CRM and contact center platforms. The solution works across all major browsers, desktop, and mobile operating systems, and features an intuitive interface that enables agents to initiate a screen share or co-browse session with a single click. In addition, it is designed to comply with the strictest security and privacy requirements.

According to Tom Martin, chief executive officer of Glance, the company’s visual engagement offerings are well-suited to serve the distinct needs of financial institutions. "Financial services organizations are looking to maximize the benefits of digital banking without losing the human-to-human connection of traditional brick-and-mortar customer interactions. Glance is perfectly positioned to satisfy this critical requirement. We have successfully integrated real human connections in the digital space, giving banks and other providers a viable tool to enhance customer service while optimizing the efficiencies garnered through digital technology.”

For more information about Glance visual engagement solutions for financial companies, visit https://ww2.glance.net/why-glance/financial-services/ .

About Glance Networks

Glance Networks transforms the customer experience by enabling visual engagement for today’s enterprise. We are one of the world’s simplest, most reliable, and secure solutions that empower companies to see, show, and share anything online, creating a frictionless path to great experiences in sales, support, and service. The result of Glance visual engagement technology is improved customer satisfaction, long-term customer loyalty, higher service center efficiency, and increased revenue growth. Glance Partners include Salesforce, ServiceNow, Moxie, Zendesk, Microsoft, and Docutech. For more information, please go to www.glance.net .

About Axos Financial and Axos Bank

Axos Financial, Inc. is the holding company for Axos Bank, a nationwide bank that provides consumer and business banking products through its low-cost distribution channels and affinity partners. With over $11.2 billion in assets, Axos Bank provides financing for single and multifamily residential properties, small-to-medium size businesses in target sectors, and selected specialty finance receivables. Its wholly-owned non-bank subsidiaries, Axos Clearing LLC and Axos Invest, Inc. (formerly WiseBanyan, Inc.), provide comprehensive securities clearing services to introducing broker-dealers and registered investment advisor correspondents and digital investment advisory services to retail investors, respectively. Axos Financial, Inc.’s common stock is listed on the NYSE under the symbol “AX” and is a component of the Russell 2000® Index and the S&P SmallCap 600® Index. For more information about Axos Bank, please visit www.axosbank.com .

Public Relations Contact

Glenn Goldberg

Chief Executive Officer

Parallel Communications Group

516-705-6116

ggoldberg@parallelpr.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.