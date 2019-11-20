Aislelabs Releases New Tablez Case Study for the F&B Industry

Aislelabs has put together a brand new case study based on Middle East Food & Beverage Client Tablez

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aislelabs Inc. is excited to release a new case study with their partner Tablez, the multi-brand retail arm belonging to the $7.4 billion dollar LuLu Group International. Tablez operates 21 global brands across food & beverages, specialty retail, lifestyle, and fashion in the GCC and the Indian subcontinent. The new case study is available here.

In an effort to centralize and categorize all their collected user interests and demographic information, Tablez was challenged to build a single, unified CRM across 35 locations. Starting with zero users, Tablez relied on the Aislelabs Connect platform to generate and process all of their sign-ups to build a new, data-rich CRM from scratch.

This new case study, released by Aislelabs, details how Tablez deployed the enterprise-grade WiFi marketing platform and witnessed impressive results. Tablez was able to build a rich CRM by acquiring 190,000 users complete with interests and demographic information. Their new CRM cost only $0.495 per customer over the course of sixteen months. Click here to learn more and download the Tablez case study.

Aislelabs services numerous industry verticals including airports, retail, brands, coffee shops, cafes, restaurants, venues, hospitality, and shopping centres. They work with top-tier property managers around the globe and can support even the largest of enterprise businesses. To learn more about Aislelabs, visit their website at http://www.aislelabs.com or contact Aislelabs at 1 (888) 765-3645 or by email media(at)aislelabs(dot)com.

About Aislelabs Inc.: Aislelabs is a technology company offering the most advanced WiFi location marketing, advertising, and analytics platform in the market. They help clients build relationships with visitors and shoppers, marketing to them based on their behaviour inside brick-and-mortar spaces. Aislelabs technology empowers their clients to target audiences across all digital channels and create high-impact campaigns with measurable ROI.



