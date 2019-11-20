Catersource Announces Expanded Culinary Education and Networking Forums in 2020

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catersource, the industry’s premier resource for catering and events professionals, announced today it is expanding its education and networking offerings for catering chefs with two major culinary events in 2020.



At Catersource Conference and Tradeshow, co-located with The Special Event and taking place March 9-12 at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, Catersource will host its award-winning culinary education on three different stages:

Culinary Experience powered by the Art of Catering Food: Trend-setting and centered on presentation and preparation techniques, participants see dishes in action, prepared by the best chefs in the industry



Trend-setting and centered on presentation and preparation techniques, participants see dishes in action, prepared by the best chefs in the industry Tradeshow Culinary & Competition Stage: combines education with the liveliest competitions at the event, all real-time in the heart of the exhibition hall



combines education with the liveliest competitions at the event, all real-time in the heart of the exhibition hall Hands-On Stage: empowers participants to learn through doing, with topics like Action station building and bartending skills led by industry experts such as the Lee brothers, authors of Hotbox

All culinary education is included with each Catersource education pass, enabling catering teams to take advantage of the broad educational offerings.

Registration for Catersource 2020 is now open. For additional information please visit the Catersource Conference web site.

Taking place August 3-5, 2020 in Philadelphia PA, Catersource launches its next generation, standalone Art of Catering Food (AOCF) event, specifically designed with back of house operations in mind. This immersive, boutique style event is by chefs, for chefs. Complete with tastings, hands-on sessions and expert-led discussions, this networking-rich event explores the latest trends and techniques to put cuisine at the center of any occasion. Presented in partnership with International Caterers Association, AOCF will cover a wide range of topics including culinary techniques, fresh ingredients, food costings and how to make cuisine the focal point of any size event.

To learn more about the Art of Catering Food, please visit Art of Catering Food Feature page.

“Each year, we strive to raise the bar and enhance our culinary offerings at all our Catersource events and provide participants a truly unparalleled experience,” said Kathleen Stoehr, director of community and content strategy, who curates the live education for both events. “We are very excited about 2020’s new programming and unique venues. Between enhanced stages and boutique venues, both forums provide rich networking opportunities and direct access to thought leaders that simply cannot be found at other industry events.”

Both events include a limited number of brand activation and sponsorship opportunities. For more information, contact Melissa Fromento at Melissa.fromento@KNECT365.com or +1.212.204.4237.

About Catersource



Catersource is an Informa Connect business and the world’s premier resource dedicated to the education and growth of catering and event professionals. Catersource provides the most expansive network relevant to the catering and events business, producing in-depth educational offerings at the largest industry conference and tradeshow. Catersource live education extends into the digital world year-round with rich editorial content in its e-newsletter products, web site, quarterly magazine and podcast, Candid Conversations by Catersource.

About Informa Connect

Informa Connect is a specialist in content-driven events and digital communities that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge. Informa Connect operates major branded events in Global Finance, Life Sciences and Pharma, Foodservice and Hospitality, and other specialist markets and connects communities online year-round.

Media Contact:

Kathryn Frankson, Marketing Director, Informa Connect

Kathryn.frankson@informa.com or 1.952.851.4733



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.