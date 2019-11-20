Looking for an escape from the cold this winter? Visit Palm Springs

In Palm Springs, there's no such thing as the winter blues

/EIN News/ -- Palm Springs, California, Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This winter, forget about shoveling snow and bundling up. Treat yourself to a vacation in Palm Springs, where your biggest concern is which bathing suit to wear down to the pool.

Several of Palm Springs Preferred Small Hotels — all boutique properties with no more than 50 rooms — are offering winter specials. Whether you're looking for a mid-century modern property, a romantic getaway, or a men's clothing-optional experience, we have your stay.

A Place in the Sun Garden Hotel: Stay Sunday through Thursday nights and enjoy a 20% discount, or stay Friday and Saturday nights for a 15% discount. Plus, up to two pets can stay with you for free. Offer available Nov. 1, 2019 through Jan. 31, 2020. Off not valid Nov. 27 through 30, Dec. 24 through Jan. 1.

Alcazar Palm Springs: Book 2 weekday nights (Sunday through Thursday) and receive 50% off the second night. Offer available Dec. 1, 2019 through Jan. 31, 2020. Not available on Courtyard Queen and Poolside Queen rooms. Use promo code: WDB

Bearfoot Inn: Through Jan. 31, 2020, rooms start at just $99 per night. Offer not valid on holidays or with any other promotion. This is a men's clothing-optional resort.

El Mirasol Villas: Stay 2 nights, get a 3rd night free, Sunday through Thursday. Offer available Dec. 1 through 15, 2019. This is a men's clothing-optional resort.

INNDulge: Weekday stays (Sunday through Thursday) are just $119 per night for Superior rooms, non-pool view. Regular season rates begin at $219 per night. Offer available Dec. 1, 2019 through Jan. 31, 2020, excluding holidays. This is a men's clothing-optional resort.

La Maison: Book 2 nights, get a 3rd night free. Offer available Dec. 1 through 21, 2019. Use promo code: Winter Stay

Los Arboles Hotel: Receive 20 percent off Sunday through Thursday night stays, from now until Dec. 19, 2019. Offer available for all rooms, excluding Petites (these rooms are already just $89 midweek!). Use promo code: Fall Drop

Monkey Tree Hotel: Receive a 10 percent discount for all weekday stays (Sunday through Thursday) during November and December 2019. Offer not valid Nov. 27, 28, 29. Use promo code: Small Hotel Discount

Mykonos Desert Suites: Book two nights (Monday through Thursday) at regular rates and get one night free. Offer available through Jan. 31, 2019.

Santiago Resort: With every 7 night stay, receive 1 free night. Offer available through May 1, 2020. This is a men's clothing-optional resort.

Triangle Inn Palm Springs: During select weeks, stay at least 2 nights and receive 15 percent off. Offer available Dec. 1 through 23, 2019 and Jan. 3 through 15, 2020. This is a men's clothing-optional resort.

Tuscany Manor Palm Springs: Book 3 nights, receive the 4th night free. Offer valid through Dec. 2, 2019. Use promo code: Turkey. Tuscany Manor is a clothing-optional resort, and day passes for Sunday through Thursday are also available at a special rate of $30 per couple or individual, a $20 savings. Offer valid through January 2020, and is subject to availability.

