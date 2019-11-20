The Dermatology Office’s Bring Home the Harvest Event Is Finally Here

Get ready for Dr. Ellen Turner and her skin care team’s largest-ever blowout sale of the year, set for Nov. 21!

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dermatology Office of Dr. Ellen Turner welcomes you to celebrate the fall in style with big savings, giveaways, and much more on Thursday, Nov. 21, right after the launch of the first ever National BOTOX® Cosmetic Day. The open house sale and seminar will be held in the office at 8222 Douglas Avenue, Suite 950, in Dallas, Texas. The holiday season is fast approaching, and the team at Dallas’ The Dermatology Office strives to give back with a fun event that’s dedicated to patients and clients. You won’t want to miss it! Get acquainted with staff, explore the facilities, and have a closer look at the cosmetic and medical skin treatments available.



The colder months present a great opportunity to try out new cosmetic treatments before the holidays begin. In addition to general dermatology for medical conditions, Dr. Turner and staff provide injectables, lasers, skincare treatments, and more for cosmetic changes.

Walk in or register prior to the event to enjoy complimentary, one-on-one cosmetic consultations available all day from Dr. Turner, as well as expert in-house aestheticians and cosmetic representatives. The day kicks off with a “Colorescience Lunch and Learn” beginning at noon. In addition to seasonal discounts, this educational event invites attendees to learn about professional makeup application with FDA Category I mineral sun protection.

Guests who RSVP can enjoy a discount and raffle as part of the “Combining InstaLift™ With Injectables” segment starting at 5 p.m. These attendees will get $500 off Silhouette InstaLift ™ and a 20 percent discount for all injectables . And if that isn’t enough, before the session ends, they will have the chance to win Silhouette InstaLift™ strings worth $5,000!

The festive event will be capped off with “Bring Home the Harvest” at 6 p.m. Treat yourself to wine, cheese, and other rustic snacks on the house. To enter for a grand raffle prize valued at $3,500, introduce yourself to the representatives and submit your name in the drawing.

Spaces are limited, so reserve your tickets today! Check Facebook for more details. To learn more or book your space, call The Dermatology Office of Dr. Ellen Turner at (214) 373-7546 or fill out a contact form .



