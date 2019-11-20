Axiom Real-Time Metrics to Sponsor SDEE’s November Networking Happy Hour

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axiom Real-Time Metrics (“Axiom”), premier provider of unified eClinical solutions and services will be sponsoring The San Diego Entrepreneurs Exchange (“SDEE”) Happy Hour, a monthly event that aims to create networking opportunities for SDEE members and organizations in the entrepreneurial space.



The event, organized by SDEE, will be hosted at the New English Brewing Co. in San Diego, CA on November 21st, 2019. (Learn more here .)

“As a member of SDEE, we are happy to support events and activities focused on bringing entrepreneurial people and organizations together for dialogue to explore potential and development. SDEE fosters this collaborative spirit, and we are thrilled to play a role,” contributed Sarah Glofcheskie, Axiom’s Chief Strategy Officer.

“We are looking forward to meeting with local professionals and to supporting a great event in Southern California where Axiom has had an established presence for nearly 20 years,” concluded Andrew Schachter, Axiom’s Founder & CEO.

The San Diego Entrepreneurs Exchange (SDEE) is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization run by local entrepreneurs for entrepreneurs and pre-entrepreneurs interested in Life Sciences, Biotech, Pharma, Medical Devices, Tech and Alternative Energy. SDEE was founded to provide a voice and resources for early stage startups, to encourage new entrepreneurs, and sponsor networking and educational services to help develop skills necessary to bring new businesses and funding to the San Diego area.

About Axiom Real-Time Metrics

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Axiom delivers intuitive, powerful and cost-effective eClinical solutions and services focused around your entire study. Services include: Data Management, Data Analytics, Biostatistics and Pharmacovigilance. Axiom's eClinical suite, Fusion, delivers a powerful range of innovative end-user focused, unified functionality and 15 modules. Axiom serves as the Connected Hub for your entire clinical study data and operational needs. Fusion Delivers: EDC, DM, RTSM/IWRS, CTMS, Inventory Management, IVR, eCOA/ePRO, AE/SAE Tracking, Safety Tracking, Central Lab, Local Labs, Adjudication, Imaging, 24/7 Project and Clinical Data Reporting. Fusion also delivers a complete CTMS, including eTMF, Study Contracting, Deviations Tracking, Monitor Visit Reports, and Payment Tracking. For more information, please visit http://www.axiommetrics.com/.

Contact

solutions@axiom.cc

+1.877.321.9191



PR Contact

Sarah Glofcheskie

sarahg@axiom.cc

+1.647.588.9073



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.