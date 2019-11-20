Introducing Buffini & Company Master Class™ — All-New Real Estate Event in 2020

Buffini & Company Master Class inspires real estate agents to learn, connect and influence

/EIN News/ -- Carlsbad, Calif, Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real estate industry legend Brian Buffini brings his nearly 30 years of experience back to the stage in 2020 with the all-new real estate workshopevent, Buffini & Company Master Class. This one-and-a-half-day and a half event was designed for real estate agents to network and exchange ideas and will immerse thousands of attendees in next-level business and personal growth content. Master Class is the largest real estate networking and community event produced, to date, by Buffini & Company.

“This is our most innovative and engaging content yet, with the goal of getting every professional in the room fired up and prepared to reach new heights in business and life,” Brian Buffini, Chairman and Founder of Buffini & Company, explains.

The evening before the event, attendees will get the rare opportunity to connect with other local professionals and Buffini & Company leaders at the CEO Welcome Mixer hosted by Dermot Buffini.

Master Class will feature four sessions designed to help real estate agents grow their business with proven, tactics and techniques. Brian Buffini will kick off the event with two sessions: "Master Your Business" and "Master Your Life." The sessions will incorporate Buffini’s strategies and systems to navigate the current market as well as personal growth insights and how-tos for building your best life yet. Attendees will get reinvigorated with a dive into the knowledge pool of creativity with Buffini & Company Master Trainer, J’aime Nowak, in a rapid-fire session on tips and marketing techniques that help our members become the most successful agents in the industry. During the exclusive “Lessons from Legends” session, a localized panel of Buffini & Company’s most successful clients will share their experiences of Working by Referral and offer best practices.

Beginning in January 2020, the team will bring Master Class to 10 locations, including Anaheim, Dallas, Seattle, Northern Virginia, Northern California, Denver, Providence, Philadelphia, Phoenix and Toronto. It will complete the 2020 lineup for Buffini & Company events, which also includes The Peak Experience and MasterMind Summit. To register for a Buffini & Company Master Class event near you, visit www.buffiniandcompany.com/MC.

About Buffini & Company

Buffini & Company is the largest coaching and training company in North America. Founded by real estate legend and master motivator Brian Buffini, the company provides a unique and highly-effective lead generation system. Buffini & Company’s comprehensive business coaching and training programs have helped more than 3 million professionals in 37 countries improve their business, increase net profit and enhance their quality of life. Buffini & Company is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. Learn more at buffiniandcompany.com.

