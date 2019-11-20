Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market Is Expected to Hit $1.74 Billion by 2026: Says Allied Market Research

Increase in aircraft deliveries, effective alternatives to existing interior lights, and rise in number of air passengers fuel the growth of the global aircraft cabin lighting market. Based on fit, the retro fit segment garnered more than half of the total market revenue in 2018. On the other hand, based on geography, Asia-Pacific is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 5.7% during 2019–2026.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report, the aircraft cabin lighting market was estimated at $1.16 billion in 2018 and is expected to hit $1.74 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.2% during the estimated period. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, top investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and wavering market trends.

Rise in aircraft deliveries, effective alternatives to existing interior lights, and surge in number of air passengers are the major factors propelling the growth of the global aircraft cabin lighting market. On the other hand, existing backlog of aircraft deliveries and high initial cost curb the growth to certain extent. Nevertheless, high-end advancement in interior lighting system technology has paved the way for a number of lucrative opportunities in the near future.

The commercial segment to dominate by 2026

Based on aircrafts, the commercial segment contributed to nearly half of the total market revenue in 2018 and is projected to retain its dominance during the forecast period. The same segment is also expected to register the fastest CAGR of 5.4% throughout 2019–2026.

The retro fit segment to lead the trail

Based on fit, the retro fit segment accounted for more than half of the total aircraft cabin lighting market share in 2018 and is expected to rule the roost during the study period. At the same time, the line fit segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 5.2% by 2026.

Europe held the major share in 2018

Based on geography, Europe garnered the major share in 2018, contributing to nearly one-third of the total market. At the same time, the region across Asia-Pacific would generate the fastest CAGR of 5.7% till 2026.

Frontrunners in the industry

Key market players analyzed in the global aircraft cabin lighting market report include:

Devore Aviation Corporation of America

Cobham PLC.

Luminator Technology Group

STG Aerospace

Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG.

United Technologies Corporation

Soderberg Manufacturing Company Inc.

Safran

Geltronix Aviation Light

Astronics Corporation

These players have taken recourse to high-end market strategies such as partnerships, collaboration, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches to brace their stand in the aircraft cabin lighting industry.

