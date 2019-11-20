INSP Greenlights 2nd Season of Cowboy Competition Series Hosted by Country Music Icon Trace Adkins

/EIN News/ --

Indian Land, SC, Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

For immediate release

INSP Greenlights 2nd Season of

Competition Series Ultimate Cowboy Showdown

Trace Adkins Returns as Host

(Indian Land, SC – November 20, 2019) General-entertainment network INSP, the leader in Western & Western adjacent-themed programming, has greenlit a second season of Ultimate Cowboy Showdown, the competition series featuring real, modern-day cowboys. Returning to host is country music icon, Trace Adkins. Craig Miller, VP of Original Unscripted Programming & Development for INSP, made the announcement.

In Ultimate Cowboy Showdown, 12 cowboys (men and women) from across the country compete for the ultimate cowboy prize – their own herd of cattle. Over the course of ten episodes, the contestants put their real-life cowboy skills to the test in a series of grueling challenges to show the judges how they work individually and as a team. The last cowboy standing walks away with a prize package that includes the herd, the coveted Ultimate Cowboy Showdown belt-buckle, and a lifetime of bragging rights.

“Everybody knows that cowboys are tough as nails, but the high-stakes format of this show also brings out other aspects of their personalities like wit, humor, empathy, chivalry and compassion,” said Craig Miller. “Viewers get a ringside seat to observe the ‘cowboy code’ in action.”

Trace Adkins is proud of his association with the show. “I am honored and thrilled to be a part of the 2nd season of Ultimate Cowboy Showdown on INSP! I thoroughly enjoyed getting to know our 1st season contestants, and I look forward to once again serving as host to a new group of hands. I can’t wait to see what they bring to the competition.”

Miller added: “These are real cowboys, and when you ask a bunch of them to move into a bunkhouse and compete against each other every day, you can guarantee it will be entertaining.” He continued: “Cowboys aren’t exactly known for backing down, so if you watched Season 1, you know the contestants aren’t afraid to lock horns.”

Season 2 of Ultimate Cowboy Showdown will air exclusively on INSP. A premiere date will be announced in the coming weeks. The series is produced for INSP by Glassman Media.

###

About INSP

INSP is available nationwide to more than 78M households via Dish Network (channel 259), DirecTV (channel 364), Verizon FiOS (channel 286), AT&T U-verse (channel 564) and more than 2,800 cable systems. Click here to find INSP in your area. INSP provides a trusted viewing experience with a lineup of exclusive and original series, timeless Westerns, action-filled dramas, and films focused on adventure and heroic characters.

About Glassman Media

Glassman Media is an independent Los Angeles-based international television production company whose credits include NBC’s current hit series The Wall, produced in partnership with LeBron James and his production company Spring Hill Entertainment; the FOX upcoming series Spin The Wheel; ABC’s Battle of the Network Stars, CMT’s record-setting series Sweet Home Alabama; NBC’s hit dating series Average Joe; the critically-acclaimed Three Wishes (NBC), which was named the “most family friendly show on broadcast television.” Adaptations of Glassman Media original formats have been done in territories around the world.

About Trace Adkins

Towering baritone Trace Adkins has sold more than 11 million albums and charted more than 20 singles in his 25 years in Nashville, a remarkable run for one of country music’s most easily identifiable stars. With over one billion spins on Pandora (10 million per month), one million followers on Spotify and nearly 200 million plays on YouTube, the Louisiana native is back in the studio after releasing his 12th studio album, Something’s Going On, in 2017. A three-time GRAMMY Award nominee, Adkins has won three Academy of Country Music Awards, including the 2009 Single of the Year Award for “You’re Gonna Miss This” and Vocal Event of the Year with Blake Shelton for “Hillbilly Bone” in 2010. The Grand Ole Opry member is also an author and spokesman for the Wounded Warrior Project and The American Red Cross, for whom he raised more than $1.5 million dollars as winner of NBC’s All-Star Celebrity Apprentice. In recent years, Adkins has performed for our service members across 12 USO Tours. In his 2007 autobiography, A Personal Stand: Observations and Opinions from a Freethinking Roughneck, Adkins recounted his rise to fame, brushes with death, and battles with personal demons. Adkins has also acted in multiple films and television shows, playing a tough-as-nails biker in "The Lincoln Lawyer" (starring Matthew McConaughey), a desperate father in "Deepwater Horizon" (starring Mark Wahlberg), a wise oracle of a tattoo artist in the family friendly film "Moms' Night Out" (starring Patricia Heaton, Sean Astin, Sarah Drew), and as MercyMe’s real-life manager, Brickell, in the box office smash “I Can Only Imagine.” The film was the third biggest selling movie on its opening weekend in America. His latest role is as a grandiloquent former general in the new film “Badland” which was just released in select theaters and on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV on Nov. 1. Adkins recently kicked-off his holiday residency in Nashville, The Gift of Christmas, and announced that he would join fellow country music star Blake Shelton in his upcoming “Friends and Heroes 2020” tour in 16 markets across the United States. For tour dates and more information, visit www.traceadkins.com or on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @TraceAdkins.

Attachment

INSP 8034482698 tara.brown@insp.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.