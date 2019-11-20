WCVC Schedules Restaurant Franchise Outlook And Q3 Financial Performance Update

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- West Coast Venture Group, Corp. (OTCQB: WCVC) ("WCVC") today announced combining a previously scheduled restaurant franchise outlook with a review of third quarter financial performance. WCVC has established a proven fast casual concept restaurant operation that reported over $3 million in sales last year in 2018 and is now transitioning from restaurant operator into a full blown restaurant franchiser. WCVC has established franchise sales in 31 states and work underway to launch in the remaining 19 states soon. WCVC has publish its Q3 financial report . The company will promptly publish a comprehensive management update to review highlights of the financial report and provide an outlook on the company’s franchise transition. As a franchiser, WCVC’s growth potential has dramatically increased. The U.S. franchise market is approximately an $800 billion sector .



About West Coast Ventures Group Corp.

Based in Denver, Colo, West Coast Ventures Group Corp. (OTCQB: WCVC) is America's first CBD restaurant stock under Illegal Brands and operates a number of contemporary restaurant concepts including the flagship Illegal Burger a quick-casual burger + bar concept. Led by seasoned restaurant entrepreneurs, WCVC management is committed to scaling both modern sustainable concepts into national franchise models operating metro-styled restaurants serving only the finest and freshest natural ingredients.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document may contain forward-looking statements, relating to West Coast Ventures Group Corp operations or to the environment in which it operates, which are based on West Coast Ventures Group Corp operations, estimates, forecasts and projections. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, and/or are beyond West Coast Ventures Group Corp control. A number of important factors could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. Consequently, readers should not place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. West Coast Ventures Group Corp disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Jim Nixon

CEO West Coast Ventures Group, Corp.

+1(303)423-1300

info@illegalburger.com

https://www.westcoastventuresgroupcorp.com/

https://www.illegalburger.com/

https://www.illegalpizza.restaurant/

https://www.illegalbrands.com/



