Sentry Management Office Repositioned to Better Serve Hilton Head Island HOA and Condo Market

/EIN News/ -- Orlando Florida, Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sentry Management, Inc., the leader in HOA and condominium association management, has long managed a half-dozen communities in Hilton Head Island SC. But recent steps strengthen that commitment and bring the significant skills of the 1,000-employee firm to focus on this important market.

“Sentry Management’s foundation is built on condominiums, town homes and more densely developed housing,” says Bradley Pomp, President of Sentry Management. “We have worked extensively with developers and large-scale communities, including Hilton Head. Sentry is a major presence in fifteen coastal areas of Florida and along the eastern seaboard up through Maryland’s Eastern Shore. Our 45 years of experience helps us deal effectively with the coast’s distinctive type of construction and management issues.”

Each local office benefits from the strength of the Sentry systems and processes. As the only Accredited Management Organization® operating in the South Carolina Lowcountry, Sentry maintains the highest security measures and financial standards to guard against fraud or account manipulation. Our corporate financials and internal practices are audited annually. Additionally, the company’s accounting, collections and accounts payable functions are kept separate. Operating accounts are kept independent from reserve accounts. These built-in separations are the checks and balances every Board should want to protect their association.

Valerie Barrow is the Division Manager for the Hilton Head office. A native of Hilton Head Island, she has built a well-rounded career in community management. She holds a PCAM® (Professional Community Association Manager) designation, which is the highest professional recognition available nationwide to managers who specialize in community management. As a Community Manager in Charleston SC, Valerie managed upscale condominiums at the Charleston Harbor and oceanfront on the Isle of Palms. She also served as a long-term onsite Manager to an upscale condominium community on Daniel Island.

Yohanna LaRoche, Regional Vice President who oversees this office, is excited about the early successes of Valerie. “She has a deep knowledge of communities in this area, especially in Hilton Head Island. In her short time heading the Division, she has added staff and made good realignments of personnel providing service for our associations. She has made a great start in her new role.”

The Hilton Head office supports communities located in the Lowcountry of South Carolina, and the Coastal Empire of Georgia. The service area is Beaufort County, South Carolina as well as adjoining portions of Jasper and Colleton Counties.

The Hilton Head office is located at 4454 Bluffton Park Crescent, Suite 107

Bluffton, SC 29910. The phone number is 843-605-4244 and the website is https://hiltonhead.sentrymgt.com.

Sentry Management is a community management leader serving homeowner associations, HOAs and condominiums. We are agents for all community types including condos, townhomes, mid-rise and high-rise buildings, single-family homes, and large master-planned communities. Sentry has achieved Accredited Management Organization status for our high operating and financial standards. We are also accredited by the Better Business Bureau with an A+ rating. Each office has deep expertise, professional processes and uses advanced technology to serve communities in the states of Florida, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Indiana, Kansas, Maryland, Missouri, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

Attachment

Paul Queen Sentry Management Inc. 407-788-6700 marketing@sentrymgt.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.