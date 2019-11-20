SECU Foundation Provides $1 Million Grant for Renovation of New Addiction Recovery Facility

/EIN News/ -- RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A $1 million grant from the member-funded SECU Foundation will complete the capital fundraising campaign for the non-profit, Addiction Recovery Care Association (ARCA), Inc., to finish the renovation of its new campus in Winston-Salem. ARCA provides transitional housing and rehabilitation services for individuals recovering from drug and alcohol addiction primarily in the four-county region of Forsyth, Guilford, Davidson, and Randolph Counties, with a catchment area of 37 counties. The Foundation’s investment will help the agency increase its capacity for housing accommodations, the expansion of counseling services, treatment/recovery programs, educational support for clients and their families, and outreach efforts to educate employers and the community about substance abuse disorders.



Michael Clements, former SECU Foundation Board member and current Advisory Board volunteer at State Employees’ Credit Union’s (SECU’s) Winston-Salem-Stratford Road branch, made the official announcement and presented a ceremonial grant check to ARCA executives last week during an SECU Advisory Board meeting. Representatives from the Credit Union and SECU Foundation were on hand, along with more than 100 SECU Advisory Board volunteers attending in support of the initiative.

“ARCA’s strong commitment to providing North Carolinians with greater access to addiction recovery programs and services brings even more hope to those in need,” remarked Mr. Clements. “Credit Union members who fund the SECU Foundation share in that commitment, and we take great pride in building strong partnerships with organizations like ARCA, allowing us to work together to help create a positive impact in communities across the state.”

Since opening its doors in Forsyth County in 1969, ARCA has provided nearly 50 years of critical service for thousands of North Carolinians. The agency places 10-20 individuals on a waiting list each day due to the lack of available treatment beds at their current facility. The new facility will increase ARCA’s client population by an additional 32 treatment beds.

“ARCA welcomes the opportunity to join with SECU Foundation in planting the seeds of hope in our community,” said Thom Elmore, ARCA Executive Director. “We believe everyone deserves the right to change – we are very grateful for this generous gift that will allow us to grow and serve even more.”

A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, SECU has been providing employees of the state of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for 82 years. The Credit Union also offers a diversified line of financial advisory services including retirement and education planning, tax preparation, insurance, trust and estate planning services, and investments through its partners and affiliated entities. SECU serves over 2.4 million members through 267 branch offices, nearly 1,100 ATMs, 24/7 Member Services via phone, a website, www.ncsecu.org and a Mobile App. Members can also follow and subscribe to SECU on Facebook and YouTube. The SECU Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization funded by the contributions of SECU members, promotes local community development in North Carolina primarily through high impact projects in the areas of housing, education, healthcare and human services. Since 2004, SECU Foundation has made a collective financial commitment of more than $169 million for initiatives to benefit North Carolinians statewide. In addition to the website, highlights are also available on the SECU Foundation Instagram page.

