Telguard Launches New High-End Power Supply and Power Protection Series

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telguard , a leader in security, life safety and communications, today announced two new power product lines to support residential and commercial installations, the TG-UPS power supply and the TG-PP power protection lines. These high-quality competitively priced professional grade solutions protect valuable security and A/V hardware from power interruptions. Power issues are the leading cause of business downtime account for 40%1 of all downtime with 95%2 of businesses experiencing downtime within the past two years. Further, 80%3 of all power disturbances come from within a building.



These power supply and protection solutions are ideal for security systems, AV/Pro AV equipment, servers/networks, telephone systems for both commercial and residential computer systems. The units do not degrade over time and come with a standard five-year warranty.

“By partnering with another well-known AMETEK brand, SurgeX, we are able to deliver the best power solutions to our network of security dealers under a brand name they know and through their preferred channel of distribution,” said George Brody, President of Telguard. “Power solutions also represent a new opportunity for our security dealers to protect existing security equipment and upsell to their current customers, expanding both of our market channels; literally any device using public utility power is at risk of power disruptions.”

The TG-UPS (Uninterruptible Power Supply) line is a standalone system offering a seamless transition during short-term outages and is available in three versions. These solutions deliver clean continuous battery backup power, via online double conversion technology, to ensure the safe shutdown of equipment in the event of an outage. They offer the highest level of protection and power management and the zero-transfer time guarantees mission-critical equipment remains up and running.

The TG-PP (Power Protection) line is specifically for everyday applications, with comprehensive power protection and conditioning to increase uptime and ensure equipment functions properly. Available in three versions, the line is designed with patented, multi-stage surge suppression technology. The Power Protection Series protects AV equipment from electrical transients that can cause disruption to the system through wiring fault protection with the lowest amount of let-through energy in the market. Its three stages of protection ensure equipment is safeguarded from the harmful effects of surge energy.

Both product line solutions are available alongside the Telguard Intrusion and Fire cellular communication products under the Telguard brand name at leading security distribution companies such as ADI Global Distribution .

About Telguard

Telguard , a brand of Telular Corporation, is a leader in cellular communications devices for security systems. Telguard combines devices, communications, video, interactive services and alarm processing into turnkey systems for monitoring intrusion, fire systems and home automation without a traditional landline. Telular Corporation is a business unit of AMETEK Inc. AMETEK Inc. (NYSE: AME) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices with annualized sales of approximately $5 billion.

About AMETEK Electronic Systems Protection

AMETEK Electronic Systems Protection is in the business of helping customers mitigate, manage, and prevent power quality issues that negatively affect their business. For over 30 years, our purpose has been to develop new and innovative approaches for the ESP and SurgeX brands that improve the success of our customers and the satisfaction of their clients. AMETEK Electronic Systems Protection is a unit of AMETEK, Inc., a leading global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electro-mechanical devices with annualized sales of approximately $5 billion. Visit www.ametekesp.com for further company and product information.

TG-PP158 Plug configuration: 15A/120V, 8 outlet configuration TG-PP151 Plug configuration: 15A / 120V, 1 outlet configuration TG-UPS Standalone Solutions Available in 1000, 2000, and 3000 VA configurations with hot swappable internal batteries to ensure maintenance can be performed without powering down connected equipment.



