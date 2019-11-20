BADCOCK HOME FURNITURE &MORE ROLLS OUT DEALS FOR BLACK FRIDAY AND ENTERS CYBER MONDAY ARENA

The Southeastern retailer will start Black Friday early and provide exclusive online offers for its first e-commerce enabled Cyber Monday

/EIN News/ -- Mulberry, Florida, Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- W.S. Badcock Corporation’s 370 Badcock Home Furniture &more stores will open their doors with Black Friday deals on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. The promotional offers will remain valid through the traditional shopping day on Friday, November 29 and will be followed by exclusive online-only offers for the retailer’s first e-commerce enabled Cyber Monday event on December 2.

A major driver behind the Black Friday event's early start is to help customers, local owners, and employees to use Thanksgiving day as a true opportunity to enjoy family time and to alleviate some of the pressure customers sometimes feel with the often competitive, mad dash to stores. President and CEO, Rob Burnette says, “Two of the biggest pieces of our company’s identity are our promise to treat people right and our focus on the importance of family. We encourage our customers, and our employees, to spend an important family holiday together without one foot out the door in search of deals. By bringing early Black Friday savings to the table, we will allow everyone to enjoy Thanksgiving and still purchase quality furnishings at incredible prices.”

In addition, the 115-year-old company will officially become a player in the Cyber Monday arena thanks to its new e-commerce capabilities rolled out earlier this year. As part of its inaugural Cyber Monday event, it will offer special one-day-only exclusive savings and products for online purchases made through its Badcock.com site on December 2. Vice President of Marketing, Barb Scherer is excited about this new opportunity for the company to compete in the digital retail holiday space. “Cyber Monday is the major shopping holiday for today’s digital-focused customer. Having our e-commerce capabilities up and ready to serve those who prefer to shop online is an important piece of meeting our customers' wants and needs while still providing an opportunity to save on items to transform houses into homes.”

About W.S. Badcock Corporation

Founded in 1904, W.S. Badcock Corporation is one of the largest privately-held home furnishings companies in the United States. Headquartered in Mulberry, Florida, its 370 corporate and associate dealer stores employ more than 2,400 employees in eight southeastern states. Its branded Badcock Home Furniture &more stores and e-commerce website carry a complete line of furniture, appliances, bedding, electronics, home office, accessories, and seasonal items while offering easy in-house financing for its customers. The company was named “2018 Retailer of the Year” by the national Home Furnishings Association. For more information, please visit www.badcock.com

