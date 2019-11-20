Image Protect Announces Significantly Expanded Strategic Partnership with KodakOne

/EIN News/ -- SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Image Protect Inc. (OTC: IMTL) (imageprotect.com) (“Image Protect”, “IMTL”, or the “Company”), a global leader in the end-to-end copyright infringement sector, is excited to announce a significant expansion in the terms of the Company’s strategic partnership (the “Partnership”) with RYDE Holding (“RYDE”), the creator and operator of the KODAKOne Image Rights Management Platform, to include digital image rights infringement cases inside of the United States domestic market.



The Partnership had previously been structured for non-US international case settlement only.

“This is a large expansion in the scope of our initial Partnership with KodakOne,” commented Matthew Goldman, CEO of Image Protect. “The US infringement case load is a major addition to the flow of settlement opportunities.”

As a result of the expanded scope of the Partnership, the Company has agreed to transfer data representing US client cases through an API system encompassing roughly 700,000 additional images and approximately 300,000 additional infringement sightings.

This represents a substantial increase in the Partnership, which originally targeted only International Infringement cases and was expected to be limited to approximately $5 million in associated revenues, according to projections made by the KodakOne team at the time of signing. The additional case load associated with the US domestic infringement market is expected to significantly expand all facets of the Partnership.

“Our philosophy is pretty straight forward here: when something has obviously become a working formula, do more of it,” continued Mr. Goldman. “We took a look at how well this relationship was working, particularly in terms of how seamlessly we have adapted in the back-end platform technology, and the integration just seemed like a natural evolution to expand the size and scope to include a larger piece of the market.”

Image Protect protects and monetizes creative works. By uniting technology with a team of copyright experts, we ensure that content providers preserve the value of their digital assets. Our web application monitors the global Internet to seek and collect evidence for illegally used visual content. Then our legal partners across North America, Europe, and Asia ensure our clients receive appropriate compensation for work used without valid license.



