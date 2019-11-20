SHARC Strengthens Sales Team as Jodi Guthrie Joins as Director of Sales for North America

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sharc International Systems Inc. (CSE: SHRC) (FSE: IWIA) (OTCQB: INTWF) ("SHARC" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that Ms. Jodi Guthrie has joined SHARC International Systems in a newly established position as Director of Sales North America, reporting to CEO Lynn Mueller. Jodi will be responsible for SHARC's North American sales execution and go-to-market strategy.



CEO of SHARC International Systems, Mr. Lynn Mueller, commented: "We are delighted to welcome Jodi to the SHARC team. I noticed immediately that Jodi has a passion for sales and is excited about the opportunity to contribute to SHARC and her appointment represents an important step forward with our sales strategies in the North American market with our slate of innovative products."

"I am incredibly excited to be joining Lynn and the SHARC team," said Guthrie. "In over 25 years in sales and new product launches, I have never seen the response I have when introducing the SHARC technology. I am proud to be contributing to the success of SHARC, but helping businesses find a way to turn lost energy into a green energy stream. "

About Ms. Guthrie

Jodi Guthrie’s diverse experience began over 35 years ago as she learned every aspect of business working for her family’s company, located in Washington State. Jodi built her own bookkeeping service at the age of 22 established a mind for budgeting and clear planning. While raising her family, and in 2005 through 2010, business to business sales for new ventures dominated her career path. In 2010, Jodi launched her own commercial fitness equipment distributorship for British Columbia and Alberta. While in talks with Matrix Fitness to become a distributor for their commercial line, Matrix offered Jodi the opportunity to develop the territory of Western Canada for direct sales and dealer management. In 2017, Octane Fitness contacted Jodi to revive their key accounts across Canada. She joined Octane and by the end of the year was promoted to senior management for the Octane dealer network covering Canada. She left Octane in summer of 2019 and with several opportunities being presented, it was SHARC Energy that piqued her interest. With dual US and Canadian citizenship, personal knowledge of the sales ideology, extensive experience in direct sales, and a team approach to building a dealer network, I have joined a great company and I have the skills to develop a sales plan for SHARC Energy for North America.

For further information on SHARC products, please feel free to contact Jodi via email at jodi.guthrie@sharcenergy.com or on her mobile at +1 (360) 612-1337

About SHARC International Systems

SHARC International Systems Inc. is a world leader in thermal heat recovery. SHARC systems recycle thermal energy from wastewater, generating one of the most energy efficient and economical systems for heating, cooling & hot water preheating for commercial, residential and industrial buildings. SHARC is publicly traded in Canada (CSE: SHRC), the United States (OTCQB: INTWF) and Germany (Frankfurt: IWIA).

Further information about the Company is available on our website at www.sharcenergy.com or under our profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

“Lynn Mueller”

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Jamie Hyland

Telephone: (604) 442-2425

Email: jamie.hyland@sharcenergy.com

