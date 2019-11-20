Global Molecular Forensics Market Study | Market Projected to Exhibit a CAGR of 9.09% During 2019-2029

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Molecular Forensics Market: Focus on Product, Technology Application, End User, Country Data (16 Countries), and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This analysis projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 9.09% during the forecast period, 2019-2029. The molecular forensics market generated $996.9 million in revenue in 2018, in terms of value.



The molecular forensics market growth has been primarily attributed to the major drivers in this market such as technological advancement, adoption of advanced hybridization technologies for molecular forensics tests, steady investment, and consolidation in the market and favorable regulatory environment.

However, there are significant challenges that are restraining the market growth. These challenges include the high cost of methods and techniques and complexity of the techniques.



Expert Quote



The development field has achieved huge success over the past year with regulatory approval of test in the U.S., Europe, Japan and Australia proving the potential these tests have to successful identification of people around the globe.



Scope of the Market Intelligence on Molecular Forensics Market



The molecular forensics research provides a holistic view of the market in terms of various factors influencing it, including regulatory reforms, and technological advancements.



The scope of this report is centered upon conducting a detailed study of the products and manufacturers allied with the diagnostic market. In addition, the study also includes exhaustive information on the unmet needs, perception on the new products, competitive landscape, market share of leading manufacturers, the growth potential of each underlying sub-segment, and company, as well as other vital information with respect to global molecular forensics market.



Key Companies in the Molecular Forensics Market



The key manufacturers who have been contributing significantly to the molecular forensics market include Agilent Technologies, Inc., Illumina, Inc., QIAGEN N.V., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Promega Corporation, Eurofins Scientific SE, General Electric Company, Merck KGaA, LGC Limited, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. among others.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global molecular forensics market?

What are the underlying structures resulting in the emerging trends within the global molecular forensics market?

How is each segment of the global molecular forensics market expected to grow during the forecast period and what is the estimated revenue to be generated by each of the segments by the end of 2029?

What is the expected compound growth rate to be witnessed by the leading players in the market during the forecast period 2019-2029?

What are the key applications in the global molecular forensics market? What are the major segments of these applications?

Who are the key manufacturers in the global molecular forensics market, and what are their contributions?

Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary

1 Research Scope and Methodology

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Data Sources

1.4 Assumptions and Limitations

1.5 Data and Prediction Modeling



2 Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Molecular Forensics Technologies and Applications

2.3 Market Available for Molecular Forensics

2.4 Molecular Forensics Technology Trends

2.5 Regulations and Compliances



3 Competitive Landscape

3.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

3.2 Product Launches and Product Updates

3.3 Synergistic Activities

3.4 Business Expansion Activities and Others



4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Overview

4.2 Impact Analysis

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Augmentation in the Incidences of Crime

4.3.2 Growth in the Biomarker Identification Market and Advancements in Molecular Forensics Techniques

4.3.3 Technological Advancements in the Field of Computational Biology

4.3.4 Significant External Funding for Executing Research and Development Exercises

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Lack of High Complexity Testing Centers

4.4.2 Expensive Sequencing Procedures and Their Applications in Medical Treatments

4.4.3 High Capital Requirement Hampering the Expansion of Global Reach

4.5 Market Opportunities

4.5.1 Massive Scope for Adoption of NGS and Capillary Electrophoresis in Emerging Nations

4.5.2 Technological Advancements in Molecular Techniques and Diagnostic Tests

4.5.3 Hybridization of Technologies



5 Global Molecular Forensics Market (By Product)

5.1 Overview

5.2 Kits and Consumables

5.3 Instruments

5.4 Software and Other Products



6 Global Molecular Forensics Market (By Technology)

6.1 Overview

6.2 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

6.2.1 Real-time PCR (q-PCR)

6.2.2 Digital PCR (d-PCR)

6.3 Capillary Electrophoresis

6.4 NGS

6.4.1 SNP and STR Sequencing

6.4.2 mtDNA Sequencing

6.5 Mass Spectrometry

6.5.1 MS

6.5.2 Tandem MS

6.5.3 MS-FTIR

6.6 Other Technologies



7 Global Molecular Forensics Market (By Application)

7.1 Overview

7.2 Radioactive Toxicology

7.3 Nucleic Acid Analysis

7.4 Forensic Databasing

7.5 Microbial Forensics

7.6 Other Applications



8 Global Molecular Forensics Market, By End User

8.1 Overview

8.2 Law Enforcement

8.3 Disaster Management

8.4 Hospitals and Healthcare Providers

8.5 Other End Users



9 Global Molecular Forensics Market, By Region

9.1 Overview

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 Asia-Pacific

9.5 Latin America

9.6 Rest-of-the-World



10 Company Profiles

10.1 Overview

10.2 Agilent Technologies, Inc.

10.3 Analytik Jena AG

10.4 AS ONE International, Inc.

10.5 BioChain Institute Inc.

10.6 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

10.7 Eurofins Scientific SE

10.8 General Electric Company

10.9 Illumina, Inc.

10.10 LGC Limited

10.11 MACHEREY-NAGEL GmbH & Co KG

10.12 Merck KGaA

10.13 Promega Corporation

10.14 QIAGEN N.V.

10.15 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

10.16 Verogen, Inc.



