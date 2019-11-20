Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Market Study, 2019: Thermal Management Technologies, Thin-layer Deposition, Sputtering Targets & Sputtered Films, 5G Chipsets, and More
With continuous technological advancements in new technologies, the global semiconductor manufacturing industry is expected to witness significant growth in the next few years.
Semiconductors sales have grown in various industries, especially consumer electronics, automotive, industrial automation, healthcare diagnostics, aerospace, and defence. Artificial Intelligence (AI) is one of the fastest-growing segments for the semiconductor industry, as the global spending for AI was over $35 billion by the end of 2018 and is expected to grow at ~24% over the next five years. For instance, tech giant Google, Inc. has invested around $4 billion acquiring AI startups in 2018. With the continuous technological advancement in new technologies, the global semiconductor manufacturing industry is expected to witness significant growth in the next few years.
Market Summary
In the global technological developments, the semiconductor manufacturing industry has been considered one of the largest contributors for a long time. It is expected to grow steadily, owing to the contribution from emerging semiconductor industry segments like 5G communication, flexible displays, artificial intelligence (AI), connected cars, driverless cars, data centers and storages, Internet of Things (IoT), among others.
Technically advanced gadgets and devices have become an integral part of people's lifestyle, owing to the integration of various semiconductor devices such as sensors, chips, micro-controllers, circuits, displays, cells, among others. It can be observed that semiconductors have influenced every bit and piece of all the computer systems, consumer electronic products and has become core parts of their functionality. With the increase in applications of artificial intelligence (AI), IoT, driverless cars, smart homes, computer systems are dependent on efficient sensors and semiconductors chips to carry out their advanced functionalities for better system output.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Foreword
Chapter 2 The Market for Thermal Management Technologies (SMC024L)
- Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing this Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Summary and Highlights
- Market Technology and Background
- Importance of Thermal Management
- Types of Thermal Management Products
Chapter 3 Thin-layer Deposition: CVD, Ion Implantation and Epitaxy (SMC027J)
- Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing this Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Summary and Highlights
- Thin-film Industry Changes
- Technology Expansion in the Asia-Pacific Region
- Market and Technology Background
- Deposition Technologies
- End-user Industries
- Key Market Drivers
- Key Market Challenges
Chapter 4 Sputtering Targets and Sputtered Films: Technology and Markets (SMC037H)
- Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing this Study
- Intended Audience
- Scope of Report
- Methodology and Information Sources
- Market Breakdown
- Summary and Highlights
- Market and Technology Background
- Thick, Thin and Ultrathin Films
- Cost Factor and Manufacturing Processes
- Milestones in the History of the Sputtering Process and Recent Events
- Latest Developments in the Sputtering Process
- Current and Emerging Applications for Sputtering
- Optoelectronics
Chapter 5 Global Markets for Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices (SMC082C)
- Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing this Study
- Intended Audience
- Scope of Report
- Methodology and Information Sources
- Market Breakdown
- Summary and Highlights
- Market and Technology Background
- Definition and Study Focus
- Roll-to-Roll Versus Batch Processes
- Importance of Flexible Devices and R2R Processes
- Milestones in the History of R2R Flexible Devices and Recent Events
- Current and Emerging Flexible Devices Produced by Roll-to-Roll Technologies
Chapter 6 Global Markets, Technologies and Applications for Flexible Displays (SMC087C)
- Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing this Study
- Scope of Report
- Intended Audience
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Summary and Highlights
- Overview of Flexible Displays
- Definition
- Introduction to Display Components
- Present-day Display Technologies
- Implications of Flexibility
- Dynamic Interferometry
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
Chapter 7 Solid-state Lighting: Technologies and Global Markets (SMC107A)
- Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing this Study
- Recent Developments
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Summary and Highlights
- Market and Technology Background
- Types of Solid-State Lighting Devices
- Solid-State Lighting by Type of Installation
- Solid-State Lighting by End-User Industry
Chapter 8 Global Market for Semiconductor Batteries (SMC113A)
- Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing this Study
- Scope of Report
- Research Methodology
- Intended Audience
- Information Sources
- Geographic Breakdown
- Summary and Highlights
- Market and Technology Background
- Market Definition and the Evolution of Semiconductor Batteries
- Future Outlook and Expectations
- Market Dynamics
- Key Developments in the Field of Semiconductor Battery
- Quotes, by Key Opinion Leaders
- Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 9 Semiconductor Devices for High Temperature Applications: Market Opportunities (SMC114A)
- Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing this Study
- Scope of Report
- Research Methodology
- Intended Audience
- Information Sources
- Geographic Breakdown
- Summary and Highlights
- Market and Technology Background
- Market Definition and Evolution of Semiconductor Devices for High-Temperature Applications
- Future Outlook and Expectations
- Market Dynamics
- Key Developments in Semiconductor Devices for High-Temperature Applications
- Quotes by Key Opinion Leaders
- Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 10 Global 5G Chipset Market (SMC117A)
- Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing this Study
- Scope of Report
- Research Methodology
- Intended Audience
- Information Sources
- Geographic Breakdown
- Summary and Highlights
- Market and Technology Background
- Market Definition and the Evolution of 5G Chipset
- Future Outlook and Expectations
- Market Dynamics
- Key Developments in the Field of 5G Chipsets
- Quotes by Key Opinion Leaders
- Value Chain Analysis
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.