Webscale Achieves Advanced Consulting Partner Status in the Amazon Web Services Partner Network

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Webscale , the Digital Cloud Company, announced today that it is now an Advanced Consulting Partner in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN). The new designation underscores the company’s ability to rapidly migrate digital applications from static hosting environments to a fully managed cloud infrastructure in AWS. It also recognizes Webscale’s expertise in DevSecOps automation, and the company’s focus on providing availability, scalability, performance, and security in a simple-to-consume SaaS-based platform.



APN Consulting Partners help customers of all sizes design, architect, build, migrate, and manage their workloads and applications on AWS. To qualify for the APN Advanced Consulting Partner tier, partners must meet thorough requirements that demonstrate the scale of their AWS expertise, capabilities, and engagement in the AWS ecosystem, and showcase they have built strong AWS-based businesses.

“Achieving APN Advanced Consulting Partner status speaks volumes about the level of commitment and expertise that the Webscale team brings to every customer engagement,” said Sonal Puri, CEO at Webscale. “With our focus on the cloud for digital commerce - B2C, B2B, B2E - and our deep understanding of the needs of this segment as it relates to website infrastructure, our customers, both present and future, can enjoy peace of mind in knowing that they are selecting a proven team to help them leverage the cloud effectively and affordably.”

About Webscale

Webscale, the Digital Cloud Company, is the leader in converged software for hyperscale cloud automation. Delivered as-a-Service, the Webscale platform allows businesses of all sizes to benefit from infinite scalability, load balancing, high performance, outage prevention, improved security, and simple management in multi-cloud environments, including Amazon Web Services (Advanced Consulting Partner in the AWS Partner Network), Google Cloud Platform (Google Cloud Platform Partner), and Microsoft Azure (Microsoft Partner Network). Webscale enables digital transformation for B2C, B2B, and B2E e-commerce and enterprise customers in seven countries and for seven of the Fortune 1000 businesses and seven of the Internet Retailer Top 500. The company is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA, with offices in Boulder, CO, and Bangalore, India.

