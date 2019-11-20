Stewart Butterfield, CEO and Co-Founder of Slack, to Keynote at Enterprise Connect 2020 in Orlando

Butterfield joins Amy Chang of Cisco and Pasquale DeMaio of Amazon Connect

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enterprise Connect , the leading conference and exhibition for enterprise communications and collaboration, today announces that Stewart Butterfield, CEO and co-founder of Slack, will join its 2020 Keynote lineup. Butterfield will take the stage on Wednesday, April 1st at 10 a.m. EST.



Butterfield joins an impressive lineup of Keynote speakers including Amy Chang, EVP & General Manager, Cisco Collaboration, Cisco and Pasquale DeMaio, General Manager, Amazon Connect.

Over the past 20 years, Butterfield has had a distinguished career as an entrepreneur, designer and technologist. In 2014, he helped found Slack, which has been adopted by over 600,000 organizations in over 150 countries.

In 2003, Butterfield co-founded Flickr and built the company as CEO into one of the largest web services in the world. He was named as one of the 100 Most Influential People in the World by Time Magazine, and one of the Top 50 Leaders by BusinessWeek among many similar honors, such as Vanity Fair’s New Establishment List, the Recode 100, Advertising Age’s Creativity 50 and the Technology Innovator of the Year by The Wall Street Journal.

Post-acquisition of her startup Accompany by Cisco, Amy Chang now leads Cisco's multi-billion dollar Collaboration business and its award-winning Webex portfolio which includes Meetings, Teams, Devices, Calling and Contact Center. Prior to Accompany, Chang was at Google, where she led the teams for Google Analytics, Website Optimizer, Trends and multichannel attribution for over 7 years, growing Google Analytics to serve over 86% of the entire web.

Pasquale DeMaio is the General Manager of Amazon Connect, which is Amazon Web Service’s self-service, cloud-based contact center based on the same technology used by Amazon customer service associates around the world to power millions of customer conversations. DeMaio led the effort to bring Amazon Connect from an Amazon-wide customer service tool to a publicly available Service from AWS.

“We’re thrilled to have such a distinguished lineup of Keynote presenters that are driving change in the enterprise communications and collaboration space,” said Eric Krapf, General Manager and Program Co-Chair, Enterprise Connect. “Slack, Cisco and Amazon Connect are at the forefront of innovation and we’re excited to have them share updates on their companies’ plans.”

Enterprise Connect 2020 takes place March 30th – April 2nd at the Gaylord Palms in Orlando. For more information and to register for the event, visit www.enterpriseconnect.com/orlando .

