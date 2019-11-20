Key Capital Progresses Hospital Cancer Research and Treatment Center

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, AZ, Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – KEY CAPITAL CORPORATION (OTC PINK: KCPC) advises that Company executives will be in Guatemala for three weeks from late this month to progress the launch of its Cancer Research and Treatment Center (Center), and to explore additional partnering opportunities following expressed interest from another hospital.

In Guatemala and throughout most of Central America the cost and capabilities burden for the adequate provision of cancer treatment is beyond the respective Government available resources. Most patients, especially those from impoverished communities, have little or no access to treatment. This is especially the case in the more complex advanced and terminal cancer cases.

Key Capital is expecting that the Center’s first patients with advanced and/or terminal cancer will be registered in Q1, 2020 and that the patient results at the hospital will, in due course, be able to reproduce the success of the immunotherapeutic vaccine as reported in recent studies.

ABOUT KEY CAPITAL:

Key Capital is progressing establishment of a Cancer Research and Treatment Center in Antigua, Guatemala to, through the hospital facility, independently validate the results achieved through highly promising results as reported in Mongolian Studies of late stage and terminal cancers. See: Study Results

Key Capital is also working with GoldVault to prepare for a global launch of gold savings accounts in early 2020. The GoldVault accounts will offer gold savings incentives through discounts and rewards that provide the equivalent of 4.5% APY return in gold, which is up to 50 times the average savings account interest rate paid by most banks. Key Capital encourages early account registration at www.goldvaultsaver.com)

Disclaimer: Statements made in this press release that express the Company or management’s intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations, or predictions of future events, are forward-looking statements. The words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “will” and similar expressions are intended to further identify such forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Those statements are based on many assumptions and are subject to many known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company’s actual activities, results or performance to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in such forward-looking statements. The Company cannot guarantee future financial results, levels of activity, performance or achievements and investors should not place undue reliance on the Company’s forward-looking statements.

For further information contact:

Peter Boonen at +1 (480) 745-2565, or peter@keycapitalgroup.com or see: www.keycapitalgroup.com



