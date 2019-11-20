Grafana Labs Announces GA Release of Loki: Like Prometheus, But For Logs

Now Available for Production Usage, Loki Is An Open Source Logging Platform That Gives Developers a Highly Efficient and Cost-Effective Approach to Log Aggregation

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grafana Labs, the company behind open source projects including Grafana and Loki, today announced that Loki version 1.0 is generally available for production use. Unlike other logging systems, Loki allows users to instantaneously switch between metrics and logs, preserving context and reducing MTTR. Loki is inspired by Prometheus -- the de facto standard monitoring system for the cloud native ecosystem -- and gives developers an easy-to-use, highly efficient and cost-effective approach to log aggregation.



“Grafana Labs is proud to have created Loki and fostered the development of the project, building first-class support for Loki into Grafana and ensuring customers receive the support and features they need,” said Tom Wilkie, VP of Product at Grafana Labs. “We are committed to delivering an open and composable observability platform, of which Loki is a key component, and continue to rely on the power of open source and our community to enhance observability into application and infrastructure.”

Loki: Prometheus-Inspired Open Source Logging for Cloud Natives

Loki is a horizontally scalable, highly available, multi-tenant log aggregation system inspired by Prometheus, the open source monitoring solution. Loki does not index the content of logs, but rather a set of labels for each log stream. By storing compressed, unstructured logs and only indexing metadata, Loki is cost-effective and simple to operate by design. Loki offers a Prometheus-like query language called LogQL to further integrate with the cloud native ecosystem.

“We’ve built Loki to be as close to the experience for logs as Prometheus is for metrics,” continued Wilkie. “And we adopted best practices for cloud native by making it containerized and Kubernetes-native, using cloud storage, and designing it to run at massive scale in the cloud.”

The Loki project was started at Grafana Labs and introduced at KubeCon Seattle in 2018. The project has since attracted more than 1,000 contributions from 137 contributors and nearly 8,000 stars on GitHub. Optimized for Grafana, Kubernetes and Prometheus, Loki is released under the Apache 2.0 license.

Paytm Insider, a popular platform for buying event tickets in India, has saved 75% of logging and monitoring costs using Loki in production, and reduced MTTR from 30 minutes to 10 minutes. Read the full case study here.

Availability and Support

Loki version 1.0 is available immediately. Grafana Loki is a set of components that can be composed into a fully featured logging stack. Grafana Cloud offers a high-performance, hosted Loki service that allows users to store all logs together in a single place with usage-based pricing.

Grafana Labs also offers enterprise services and support for Loki, including:

Support and training from Loki maintainers and experts

24 x 7 x 365 coverage from the geographically distributed Grafana team

Per-node pricing that scales with deployment

Grafana Labs offers Grafana Enterprise, with key features and support for large organizations, and Grafana Cloud, a fully managed open and composable observability platform that offers Prometheus, Graphite, and Loki as a managed service for companies operating at scale or looking to offload administrative work to focus on their core competency. Today, more than 500 customers including Bloomberg, eBay, PayPal, and Sony turn to Grafana Labs to help bring their enterprise data sources like Splunk, ServiceNow, DataDog, Oracle, and others together, all through software that is vendor-neutral and open source. Last month, Grafana Labs announced $24 million in Series A funding to accelerate the creation of an open and composable observability platform with Grafana at the center.

About Grafana Labs

Grafana Labs is the company behind leading open source projects Grafana and Loki, and the creator of the first open and composable observability platform. The company offers Grafana Enterprise, with key features and support for large organizations, and Grafana Cloud, the official managed hosted Grafana stack. A remote-first company, Grafana Labs has a globally distributed team and is backed by leading investors Lead Edge Capital and Lightspeed Venture Partners. Follow Grafana on Twitter at @grafana or visit www.grafana.com.

