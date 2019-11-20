Liane Pelletier, Former Sprint Executive and Seasoned Board Director, Joins NACD Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD), the authority on boardroom practices representing more than 20,000 board members, today announced that Liane Pelletier is joining the NACD board of directors, effective January 1, 2020. A seasoned public-company director, Pelletier has significant experience transforming strategies, driving continuous improvement, leading operations shaped by heavy regulations, and directing companies with a global presence across a variety of industries.



Pelletier currently serves as chair of the nominating and corporate governance committee at Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD), as lead independent director and member of the compensation committee at ATN International (ATNI) and as a member of the audit committee and the compensation committee at Frontdoor Inc. (FTDR). Over the past 15 years, across six different companies, Pelletier has occupied every seat in the corporate boardroom, including public-company CEO, executive chair, nonexecutive chair, lead independent director, and either chair or member of the audit, risk, compensation, and nominating and governance committees. Pelletier is also the past chair and current director of the NACD Northwest Chapter. Her 25-year operating career in the telecom industry informs and underpins her targeted expertise in cybersecurity.

“Liane’s deep board experience, combined with her leadership in our chapter system, positions her to bring unique perspectives to the NACD board,” said Peter Gleason, CEO of NACD. “Additionally, her years of engagement with NACD and firsthand knowledge of NACD’s offerings position her to contribute to the board on day one.”

Pelletier is an NACD Board Leadership Fellow, and in 2009 earned the professional certificate in cybersecurity oversight NACD offers in partnership with Ridge Global and the CERT Division of Carnegie Mellon University’s Software Engineering Institute. She received her BA in economics, magna cum laude, at Wellesley College and her MS in management at the MIT Sloan School of Management. She is also a member of the Wellesley Business Leadership Council.

“I know firsthand the value of NACD membership, and hold in high regard its contributions and leadership in corporate governance,” said Pelletier. “I am particularly eager to serve while I can help oversee the launch of the first-ever US-based certification program for directors.”

About NACD

The National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) empowers more than 20,000 directors to lead with confidence in the boardroom. As the recognized authority on leading boardroom practices, NACD helps boards strengthen investor trust and public confidence by ensuring that today’s directors are well prepared for tomorrow’s challenges. World-class boards join NACD to elevate performance, gain foresight, and instill confidence. Fostering collaboration among directors, investors, and corporate governance stakeholders, NACD has been setting the standard for responsible board leadership for 40 years. To learn more about NACD, visit www.NACDonline.org .



