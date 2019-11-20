YANGAROO and the Tony Awards ® Renew Awards Management Partnership With Multi-Year Agreement

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YANGAROO Inc. (TSX-V: YOO, OTCBB: YOOIF), (“The Company, or “Yangaroo”) the leading secure digital media management and distribution company, today announced that they have come to terms with Tony Awards Productions to continue their use of the YANGAROO Awards platform for the 2020 and 2021 Tony Awards balloting procedure. The Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.



YANGAROO will continue to provide their industry leading services and will host the online ballot system that will determine the winners of the 2020 and 2021 Tony Awards.

“We are proud to continue our partnership with YANGAROO,” said Heather Hitchens, President of the American Theatre Wing and Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League. “YANGAROO has worked with us to provide the latest technology to ensure that our voting process is secure and efficient.”

“Working with The Tony Awards has been a pleasure for our team,” said Adam Hunt, SVP Entertainment, YANGAROO Inc. “We are thrilled to continue this invaluable partnership, contributing to the recognition of the very best on Broadway.”

The Tony Awards, and over 17 other major awards shows now rely on YANGAROO technology including The GRAMMYS, The Latin GRAMMYS, The Emmys (Daytime, News and Documentary, and Sports), The Golden Globes, The Academy of Country Music Awards, The Producer’s Guild Awards, The MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs), The BET Awards, The Junos, The BET Hip Hop Awards, and The Soul Train Awards.

The American Theatre Wing’s 74th Annual Tony Awards, will air on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, June 7, 2020 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/delayed PT). The Tony Awards, which honors theatre professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway, has been broadcast on CBS since 1978. The Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.

The official eligibility cut-off date will be Thursday, April 23, 2020, for all Broadway productions opening in the 2019-2020 season. Productions which meet all other eligibility requirements and open on or before the eligibility date are considered eligible for 2020 Tony Award nominations.

The Nominations for the 2019 Tony Awards will be announced on Tuesday, April 28, 2020.

For more information on the Tony Awards, visit TonyAwards.com and follow @TheTonyAwards on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. #TonyAwards

About The Tony Awards:

The American Theatre Wing’s Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing. At The Broadway League, Thomas Schumacher is Chairman and Charlotte St. Martin is President. At the American Theatre Wing, David Henry Hwang is Chair and Heather A. Hitchens is President & CEO. Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss of White Cherry Entertainment are the Executive Producers of the 2020 Tony Awards. Mr. Weiss will also serve as Director of the 2020 Tony Awards.

About YANGAROO:

YANGAROO is a company dedicated to digital media management. YANGAROO’s patented Digital Media Distribution System (DMDS) is a leading secure B2B digital cloud based solution focused on the music and advertising industries. The DMDS solution provides more accountable, effective, and far less costly digital management of broadcast quality media via the Internet. It replaces the physical, satellite and closed network distribution and management of audio and video content, for music, music videos, and advertising to television, radio, media, retailers, and other authorized recipients. The YANGAROO Awards platform is now the industry standard and powers most of North America’s major awards shows.

YANGAROO has offices in Toronto, New York, and Los Angeles. YANGAROO trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V) under the symbol YOO and in the U.S. under OTCBB: YOOIF. For further information, please contact Gary Moss at 416-534-0607 ext.111 or visit www.yangaroo.com .

For YANGAROO Investor Inquiries:

Gary Moss

Phone: (416) 534-0607 ext.111

gary.moss@yangaroo.com

For The Tony Awards:

Shawn Purdy / Mariena Wise – SLATE PR

Phone: (212) 235-6813

shawn@slate-pr.com / mariena@slate-pr.com



