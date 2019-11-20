Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. Declares Class A & Preferred Share Dividend

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. (The "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.10000 for each Class A share ($1.20 annualized) and $0.05417 for each Preferred share ($0.650 annualized). Distributions are payable December 10, 2019 to shareholders on record as at November 29, 2019.

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $7.25 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $8.44 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $15.69 per unit.

The Company invests in a portfolio of four publicly traded Canadian life insurance companies as follows: Great-West Lifeco Inc., Industrial Alliance Insurance & Financial Services Inc., Manulife Financial Corporation and Sun Life Financial Inc.

Distribution Details

Class A Share (LFE) $0.10000 Preferred Share (LFE.PR.B) $0.05417 Ex-Dividend Date: November 28, 2019 Record Date: November 29, 2019 Payable Date: December 10, 2019

Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372

Local: 416-304-4443

www.lifesplit.com

info@quadravest.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.