Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. Declares Class A & Preferred Share Dividend

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. (The "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.10000 for each Class A share ($1.20 annualized) and $0.05417 for each Preferred share ($0.650 annualized). Distributions are payable December 10, 2019 to shareholders on record as at November 29, 2019.

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $7.25 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $8.44 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $15.69 per unit.

The Company invests in a portfolio of four publicly traded Canadian life insurance companies as follows: Great-West Lifeco Inc., Industrial Alliance Insurance & Financial Services Inc., Manulife Financial Corporation and Sun Life Financial Inc.

Distribution Details

Class A Share (LFE)  $0.10000
   
Preferred Share (LFE.PR.B)  $0.05417
   
Ex-Dividend Date: November 28, 2019
   
Record Date: November 29, 2019
   
Payable Date: December 10, 2019

Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372
Local: 416-304-4443
www.lifesplit.com
info@quadravest.com

