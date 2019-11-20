The RealReal to be Carbon Neutral in 2021

First Company to Take Pledge in CEO Carbon Neutral Challenge Issued by Gucci CEO

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today The RealReal announced its pledge to be fully carbon neutral in 2021, in response to the CEO Carbon Neutral Challenge issued by Gucci president and CEO Marco Bizzarri yesterday.



The CEO Carbon Neutral Challenge calls for companies to respond to the current climate crisis by accelerating their commitments to address their total greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. By banding together and taking action now to deliver near-term results, companies participating in the challenge will help mitigate the impact of emissions and fuel positive change.

“Marco Bizzarri’s challenge to execute more radical and immediate change inspired us to respond with greater urgency and turn up the dial on the commitment we made with UN Climate Change's Fashion Industry Charter for Climate Action (UNFCCC),” said Julie Wainwright, CEO of The RealReal. “Between the conversations had at this year’s Copenhagen Fashion Summit to the important work of activists like Greta Thunberg, it’s clear that we must do more and do it faster.”

When joining the UNFCCC earlier this year, The RealReal committed to a 30 percent reduction of GHG emissions by 2030. In light of continued crises like the recent wildfires in the Amazon, the company is making a bolder commitment to drastically reduce its impact on the environment sooner.

To become fully carbon neutral in 2021, The RealReal has engaged third-party experts at sustainability consultancy Shift Advantage. The Shift Advantage team is already underway gathering data to accurately measure The RealReal’s total GHG emissions, as part of the Challenge’s guiding principles. The second phase of its work will include charting a path to carbon neutrality by implementing reductions and annually offsetting emissions that can’t be eliminated.

The GHG footprint analysis that Shift Advantage is completing for The RealReal is grounded in the methodologies from the World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD), the recognized authorities on GHG inventories for business. The RealReal’s GHG emissions will be measured across Scopes 1, 2 and 3 of the GHG Protocol, which breaks them down by source:

Scope 1: emissions generated directly from The RealReal (such as fleet vehicles for transportation)

Scope 2: emissions generated indirectly from The RealReal’s electricity purchases

Scope 3: emissions generated indirectly from The RealReal's business activities (such as shipping)

This effort will help bring The RealReal closer to reaching its near-term goal of carbon neutrality.

About The RealReal Inc.

The RealReal is the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated, consigned luxury goods. With a rigorous authentication process overseen by experts, The RealReal provides a safe and reliable platform for consumers to buy and sell their luxury items. We have 100+ in-house gemologists, horologists and brand authenticators who inspect thousands of items each day. As a sustainable company, we give new life to pieces by hundreds of brands, from Gucci to Cartier, supporting the circular economy. We make consigning effortless with free in-home pickup, drop-off service and direct shipping for individual consignors and estates. At our stores in LA and NYC, customers can shop, consign, and meet with our experts. At our nine Luxury Consignment Offices, three of which are in our retail stores, our expert staff provides free valuations.

