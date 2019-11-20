Prime Dividend Corp.: Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share
/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prime Dividend Corp. (The "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.05758 for each Class A share and $0.05250 for each Preferred share. Distributions are payable December 10, 2019 to shareholders on record as at November 29, 2019.
Under the distribution policy announced on July 17, 2014, the monthly dividend payable on the Class A shares is determined by applying a 10.00% annualized rate on the volume weighted average market price (VWAP) of the Class A shares over the last 5 trading days of the preceding month. As a result, Class A shareholders of record on November 29, 2019 will receive a dividend of $0.05758 per share based on the VWAP of $6.91 payable on December 10, 2019. The yield will remain stable at 10.00% (based on the VWAP) under this distribution policy.
Preferred shareholders will receive prime plus 2.35% with a minimum rate of 5.00%.
Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $11.09 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $7.56 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $18.65.
The Company invests in a portfolio of high yielding Canadian Companies as follows:
|Banks
|Investment Management
|Life Insurance
|Utilities & Other
|Bank of Montreal
Bank of Nova Scotia
CIBC
National Bank of Canada
Royal Bank of Canada
Toronto-Dominion Bank
|AGF Management Ltd.
CI Financial Corp.
IGM Financial Inc.
|Great-West Lifeco Inc.
Manulife Financial Corporation
Sun Life Financial Inc.
|BCE Inc.
TransAlta Corp.
TC Energy Corp.
Power Financial Corp.
TMX Group Inc.
Distribution Details
|Class A Share (PDV)
|$0.05758
|Preferred Share (PDV.PR.A)
|$0.05250
|Ex-Dividend Date:
|November 28, 2019
|Record Date:
|November 29, 2019
|Payable Date:
|December 10, 2019
|Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372
|Local: 416-304-4443
|www.primedividend.com
|info@quadravest.com
