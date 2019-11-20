There were 693 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 169,959 in the last 365 days.

TDb Split Corp.: Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TDb Split Corp.  ("TDb  Split")  declares  its regular monthly distribution of $0.05000 for each Class A share ($0.60 annually) and $0.04375 for each Preferred share ($0.525 annually). Distributions are payable December 10, 2019 to  shareholders  on  record as at November 29, 2019.

Since inception, Class A shareholders have received a total of $6.25 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $6.47 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $12.72.

TDb Split invests in common shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank, a leading Canadian Financial institution.

Distribution Details

Class A Share (XTD)                                 $0.05000
Preferred Share (XTD.PR.A)   $0.04375
Ex-Dividend Date:   November 28, 2019
Record Date:   November 29, 2019
Payable Date:   December 10, 2019
     


