Albertsons Companies’ debi lilly design™ Helps Shoppers Give Gifts of Food, Clean Water, and Shoes to People in Need Around the World

/EIN News/ -- BOISE, Idaho, Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Albertsons Companies’ exclusive debi lilly design™ line of floral and home décor is transforming the gift of flowers into the gift of hope.

Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, ACME, Randalls, Tom Thumb, United, and Market Street stores in select areas are now offering special debi lilly design Extending Smiles bouquets, which not only make a room or holiday dinner table look more festive, but also help people in need in the U.S. and around the world.

“Customers today don’t just want a great product. They don’t just want great style. They want something that is going to make someone’s life better,” said entertaining and design expert Debi Lilly. “Customers want to know that they’re helping make the planet a little bit better and that they’re helping change a life.”

With the holidays approaching, a simple gift of flowers can provide something truly special. When customers purchase one of the special floral designs at participating stores, $1 of the proceeds will be used to provide a pair of shoes, clean water, or food to someone in need.

Each bouquet includes a tag that identifies the category for which the donation will be used — water, food, or shoes. The tag also has two important codes to offer even greater detail. A QR Code leads to the Extending Smiles website, providing a full perspective of the program, including a video detailing the global crisis of water-related diseases and hunger. A unique alphanumeric code can be input on the website to pinpoint the specific communities and lives that will be touched. For example, a code could reveal, “Your bouquet purchase will go towards water treatment equipment for different schools in Flint, Michigan.”

“We’re excited to share the joy and beauty of flowers in a way that can have a meaningful and incredible effect on people’s lives. That’s what we mean by Extending Smiles. The smile doesn’t end when you receive the flowers as a gift or use them to decorate a space. The benefit goes far beyond,” said Chad Coester, SVP of Albertsons Companies Own Brands.

This outreach is made possible through partnerships with three highly respected and efficient charities that maximize the power of the donation, stretching each dollar to make the greatest impact.

Soles4Souls : Since 2006, Soles4Souls has distributed over 35 million pairs of shoes in 127 countries, including the U.S. The donation from your purchase of an Extending Smiles bouquet will provide a child with a pair of shoes.

.: One of the largest international relief and development organizations in the nation, Food for the Poor, Inc. provides food, housing, water and other key necessities to people in need in the Caribbean and Latin America. The donation from your purchase of an bouquet will provide a person with one meal a day for a full week. WATERisLIFE: This organization’s mission is to bring safe drinking water to 1 billion people across the globe. WATERisLIFE provides clean water, sanitation, and hygiene solutions to save lives and transform communities. The donation from your purchase of an Extending Smiles bouquet will help finance water filtration systems that can provide one person with clean water for a year.

In addition to supporting the organization listed on each tag, Extending Smiles bouquets also support sustainable farming practices. The designs are certified by the Rainforest Alliance, which verifies that each flower and element of the bouquet was farmed in a way that conserves biodiversity and natural resources and improves the livelihoods of growers and farm workers.

The Extending Smiles bouquets, which will be available year-round, are part of the popular debi lilly design collection of arrangements, vases, candles and other home décor items found exclusively in the floral department at Albertsons Cos. stores.

Albertsons Cos. is a longtime supporter of hunger relief and humanitarian aid. The company’s Hunger Is campaign, a fundraiser to provide breakfast to kids across the U.S., has raised $38.7 million, which made 100 million breakfasts possible for kids in need. Additionally, stores rally to help communities with water and other necessities when disaster strikes. Last year alone, the company raised $3.2 million in disaster/humanitarian aid to help people affected by wildfires, hurricanes, earthquakes, and other natural disasters.

About Albertsons Companies

Locally great and nationally strong, Albertsons Companies, Inc. is one of the largest food and drug retailers in the United States. Albertsons Cos. operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under 20 well-known banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen and Carrs. Albertsons Cos. is committed to helping people across the country live better lives by making a meaningful difference, neighborhood by neighborhood. In 2018 alone, along with the Albertsons Companies Foundation, the Company gave over $262 million in food and financial support. These efforts helped millions of people in the areas of hunger relief, education, cancer research and treatment, programs for people with disabilities and veterans outreach.

