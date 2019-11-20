Bridgit, a Canadian-Based Construction Tech Company, Announces First Satellite Office in Downtown Toronto Amid Rapid Growth

New Satellite Office Space Accommodates Current Employees and Positions Company to Attract Top Talent from the Toronto Area

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgit , a construction technology software company based in the Kitchener-Waterloo area, today announces the official opening of its satellite office location in Downtown Toronto. A major step in company growth, this move positions Bridgit as a major player in the Toronto tech community and further cements Canada as a global entrepreneurial hub.



Located in the heart of the bustling King East Design District, Bridgit’s new office space allows the company to continue to grow the business while maintaining employee satisfaction. Team members now have a space to conduct business when their schedules require them to be in the city, helping reduce travel time and improving employee work-life balance.

“The opening of our first satellite office in Toronto was a strategic move and exciting step in our company growth,” says Mallorie Brodie, co-founder and CEO of Bridgit. “Some of our employees live in or spend a majority of their time in the city, and now we are able to give them a space to operate from that cuts down their commute. I will be dropping into our downtown Toronto office weekly to ensure I am able to have face time with team members in both offices.”

Bridgit employees started working in the new office at the beginning of the month. As Bridgit grows, the Toronto office space has the ability to expand and accommodate the needs of more employees and new talent. Located in Corktown at King East & Parliament, the office’s amenities and aesthetic are in keeping with the Downtown Kitchener Bridgit office headquarters.

“Our employees are the lifeblood of our business and we strive to reward their hard work by implementing anything that promotes work-life balance,” says Sarah Pepper, Director of Community & Culture. “Bridgit’s new office not only reduces commute time for current employees but gives us the opportunity to attract an entirely new pool of top talent in Toronto as we continue to grow the business. It is an exciting time to work in the tech industry in Toronto, and we want both current and future employees to embrace our culture while contributing to the larger community that has been built here over the past several years.”

For more information about Bridgit or to inquire about employment opportunities visit www.bridgitsolutions.com.

About Bridgit

Launched in 2014, Bridgit is a Canadian software company focused on developing mobile and web solutions for the construction industry. Bridgit's software solutions are used by leading general contractors, real-estate developers, and engineering firms across North America.

Media Contact

Brittany Johnson

Uproar PR for Bridgit

bjohnson@uproarpr.com

312-878-4575 x240





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.