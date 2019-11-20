Geopointe Demonstrates Why Mapping Needs to be a Priority for Your 2020 Salesforce Roadmap

Adoption thrives with customer-driven roadmap and “white glove” customer experience

Geopointe’s solution-focused approach continues to drive our customers’ success. Significant 2019 highlights include:

A record number of new customer contracts have been awarded to Geopointe, setting the company up for another successful year

A new mobile tablet experience and other enhancements to improve productivity for users while in their territories

Calendar-Based Scheduling, released earlier this year, has been widely recognized as a game-changer for mobile sales and service reps, allowing them to see more customers and spend less time planning and driving

Enhancements to Route Planner, a solution for mobile workforces that require automated planning for recurring or repetitive visits, streamlines and optimized field sales, marketing and service performance

Over 750 reviews from users of Geopointe’s high-quality service and commitment to our customers’ success on Salesforce AppExchange

“The support from the Geopointe team is the best I have received from any company within any industry,” said Nancy Jacobs, a Geopointe user. “They roll up their sleeves when necessary and work directly with us and our users. They go beyond to ensure we have an excellent experience with Geopointe. It's also important to call out that we do not pay extra for this white-glove premium support. It's just part of their business model. OUTSTANDING!”

“From the day I founded the company, we’ve always strived to be more than just an app,” said Scott Hemmeter, CEO and founder of Geopointe. “We succeed by understanding each customers’ needs, tailoring our deployment, and providing great support thereafter. Being so close to our customers also ensures we have a roadmap that leads to future success.”

Visit booth #713 in the Dreamforce Campground where Geopointe is a Groundbreaker sponsor. Geopointe will also be hosting sessions at Dreamforce.

Salesforce, AppExchange, Dreamforce and others are among the trademarks of Salesforce.com, Inc.

About Geopointe

Geopointe location-enables Salesforce to help you geographically visualize your accounts, contacts, opportunities or any CRM data. With Geopointe, end-users increase their efficiency and streamline processes through features such as geographic analysis, routing and optimization, territory design and management, and more. Map what matters with Geopointe. www.geopointe.com

