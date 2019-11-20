Couche-Tard Extends ATM Partnership with Cardtronics

New agreement extends a long-term partnership between the companies

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Couche-Tard, one of the world’s largest convenience-store operators, has selected Cardtronics to own and operate ATMs in the company’s stores throughout the continental United States. The agreement extends and expands the long-term partnership between Cardtronics and Couche-Tard, and covers store banners including Circle K®, Corner Store®, Flash Foods® and The Pantry®.



“Cardtronics has been a trusted and valued partner for many years, and we are excited to both extend and expand our partnership,” said Al Wilkinson, Global Procurement Director, Couche-Tard. “We are confident that they will continue to deliver reliable cash access to our customers across our national footprint.”

“Couche-Tard is an important partner for Cardtronics and we are thrilled to continue our long-standing relationship,” said Brian Bailey, Cardtronics’ Managing Director, North America. “We are committed to providing a superior ATM experience for Couche-Tard and its customers, building on our legacy of operational excellence and proven leadership in the ATM industry.”

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Couche-Tard is the leader in the Canadian convenience store industry. In the United States, it is the largest independent convenience store operator in terms of the number of company-operated stores. In Europe, Couche-Tard is a leader in convenience store and road transportation fuel retail in the Scandinavian countries (Norway, Sweden and Denmark), in the Baltic countries (Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania), as well as in Ireland, and has an important presence in Poland. In addition, under licensing agreements, approximately 2,250 stores are operated under the Circle K banner in 16 other countries and territories (Cambodia, China, Costa Rica, Egypt, Guam, Honduras, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Jamaica, Macau, Mexico, Mongolia, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Vietnam), which brings the worldwide total network to more than 16,000 stores. For more information on Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. or to consult its quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis, please visit https://corpo.couche-tard.com .

About Cardtronics (Nasdaq: CATM)

Cardtronics is the trusted leader in financial self-service, enabling cash transactions at over 295,000 ATMs across 10 countries in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Africa. Leveraging our unmatched scale, expertise and innovation, top-tier merchants and businesses of all sizes use our ATM solutions to drive growth, in-store traffic, and retail transactions. Financial services providers rely on Cardtronics to deliver superior service at their own ATMs, on Cardtronics ATMs where they place their brand, and through Cardtronics' Allpoint Network, the world’s largest surcharge-free ATM network, with over 55,000 locations. As champions of cash, Cardtronics converts digital currency into physical cash, driving payments choice for businesses and consumers alike.

