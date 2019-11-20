France to work for African cities sustainability

Luanda, ANGOLA, November 20 - The French government is interested in working together with the private and public sectors of African states, with a view to developing African cities in a sustainable and ecological way, announced this Wednesday the ambassador of France to Angola, Sylvain Itté.,

The French diplomat manifested this intent when he was speaking to journalists, right after a meeting with Angolan businesspeople for the presentation of the Africa-France Summit, to take place from 04 to 06 June 2020, in the port city of Bordeaux (France), under the theme “The Sustainable City”.

According to the ambassador, President Emmanuel Macron decided to create a Head of States Summit to talk about various aspects of common interest, with special focus on the sustainability of African cities.

“We know that in Africa each year dozens of millions of people settle in the cities. Angola is an example of this situation because it has a population of 25 million of which seven to eight million live in the capital Luanda. That is why the issue of sustainability is fundamental to enable citizens to live better in the cities,” he added.

The ambassador explained that the summit aims to identify the needs of African cities, know the priorities of the state to make cities sustainable, as well as to analyze the investment capacities and the will of France and African partners companies to take part in the development process.

He added that the objective of this international conference is to present to the African economic world the global French project, in a forum which is to gather representatives from more than 500 French and African companies and thousands of guests to talk about safety, health, sanitation, public transport and others.

For Sylvain Itté, the summit also has the ambition to bring together all the players to try to find solutions and create real projects for a partnership between French and African entrepreneurs.

