EarthCam Announces Partnership with Rubicon to Help the Construction Industry Achieve Sustainability Goals

Innovative venture aims to help reduce jobsite debris in landfills, facilitate corporate responsibility, and further recycling opportunities

/EIN News/ -- Atlanta, Georgia, Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today at the Greenbuild International Conference and Expo, the largest annual education and resource event for green building professionals, EarthCam, the leading provider of construction camera systems, announced that it will join forces with Rubicon, a technology company that drives environmental innovation. The goal of the collaboration is to provide a first-of-its-kind, integrated technology solution that effectively addresses major components of the construction industry’s sustainability practices.



The two companies are uniquely qualified to provide comprehensive technology to help the industry meet green building goals. EarthCam’s construction camera technology is already present on many jobsites and offers best in class panoramic high-definition imaging of entire project scopes. EarthCam’s technology will facilitate the capture of waste container contents, locations, positioning, and removal operations at regular intervals and integrate this actionable visual data, including weather and other site telemetry, with Rubicon’s SaaS platform. Rubicon already manages the operations of tens of thousands of jobsite dumpsters nationwide and coordinates their operations via their comprehensive RUBICONConnect™ online platform.

“EarthCam is committed to the construction industry and engages in green practices as part of our corporate philosophy,” said Brian Cury, Founder and CEO of EarthCam. “Knowing what we do about Rubicon’s advanced technology and commitment to end waste in the industry, we believe we have found the perfect partner, and together we can make a real difference.”

Construction and demolition waste is a heavy contributor to landfills, polluting them with debris that is rarely biodegradable and is therefore detrimental to the planet. According to industry research, construction waste will double to nearly 2.2 billion tons by 2025*.

“Rubicon is a leader in environmental innovation in the waste and recycling industry, and we pride ourselves on using our technology for social good,” said Marc Spiegel, Co-Founder of Rubicon. “We are extremely excited to partner with EarthCam as both companies are leaders in their respective fields. We are both willing to think outside the box to bring innovative solutions to the market to help the industry and the environment.”

Advancements include management and removal logistics to improve processes and the promotion of worker safety by reducing needed physical integration with waste operations. The fast and effective response times facilitated by the rich visual data generated by the system will garner many other benefits, including:

● Helping to reduce construction debris in landfills;

● Reducing the carbon footprint produced by hauler vehicles;

● Further support of worker safety and compliance with environmental regulations;

● Help monitoring compliance with LEED construction waste management plans.

ABOUT EARTHCAM

EarthCam is the global leader in providing webcam content, technology and services. Founded in 1996, EarthCam provides live streaming video, time-lapse construction cameras and reality capture solutions for corporate and government clients. EarthCam leads the industry with the highest resolution imagery available, including the world’s first outdoor gigapixel panorama camera system. This patent-pending technology delivers superior multi-billion pixel clarity for monitoring and archiving important projects and events. EarthCam has documented over a trillion dollars of construction projects around the world. The company is headquartered on a 10-acre campus in Northern New Jersey and maintains 13 additional offices internationally.

Projects documented by EarthCam include: Hudson Yards, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Los Angeles SoFi Stadium, Las Vegas Allegiant Stadium, Golden State Warriors’ Chase Center, LaGuardia Airport, TWA Hotel at JFK Airport, Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge, Panama Canal Expansion, Qatar Rail, The Jeddah Tower, 56 Leonard Street, 432 Park Avenue, Whitney Museum of American Art, Louvre in Abu Dhabi, Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture, One World Trade Center, Statue of Liberty Museum, and the Smithsonian Air & Space Museum.

Learn more about EarthCam’s innovative solutions at http://www.earthcam.net .

ABOUT RUBICON

Rubicon is a technology company that powers a digital marketplace, provides a suite of SaaS products for waste, recycling, and smart city solutions, and collects and analyzes data for businesses and governments worldwide. Using technology to help turn businesses into more sustainable enterprises and neighborhoods into greener and smarter places to live and work, Rubicon’s mission is to end waste in all of its forms by helping its partners find economic value in their waste streams and confidently execute on their sustainability goals. The company is a Certified B Corporation, affirming that Rubicon meets the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance. Through its technology, Rubicon is transforming the entire category of waste and recycling. With more than 1.7 million service locations worldwide, Rubicon is headquartered in Atlanta, GA, and has core teams in New York, NY, San Francisco, CA, St. Louis, MO, and Tinton Falls, NJ. Rubicon has been named a Great Place to Work™ in 2018 and 2019 and was awarded as one of Glassdoor’s “Top Ten Companies with Seriously Impressive Benefits” in 2018.

Stay up to date on all Rubicon news and information at https://www.rubiconglobal.com , or follow Rubicon on Twitter , LinkedIn , Facebook , and Instagram .

* https://www.constructiondive.com/news/report-global-construction-waste-will-almost-double-by-2025/518874/





Joseph Nizza EarthCam 201-488-1111 joe@earthcam.com Charles Zinkowski Director of Communications, Rubicon 678-906-2689 charles.zinkowski@rubiconglobal.com



