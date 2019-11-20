Nightfood Ice Cream Obtains Distribution Commitment from Additional Top-10 Supermarket Chain

/EIN News/ -- TARRYTOWN, NY, Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Nightfood, Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF), the award-winning ice cream company addressing America’s $50 billion-dollar nighttime snacking problem, yesterday received confirmation that sleep-friendly Nightfood ice cream will soon be made available in a large division of one of the nation’s top-10 supermarket chains.

The rapidly expanding brand manufactured its first pint of ice cream in January of this year and is currently on-shelf in four of the top 50 supermarket chains in the United States.

“This is a busy time of year, with a heavy concentration of sales meetings for me, Jim, and our team of brokers,” commented Nightfood CEO Sean Folkson. “To continue to land major accounts with such a young brand and short sales history is not easy to do. While some chains have informed us they’ll be waiting until their next review period, we also expect additional major chains, like this one, to formally confirm they’ll be adding the line shortly.”

The new chain will be taking on seven flavors of Nightfood, including Full Moon Vanilla, Midnight Chocolate, Cherry Eclipse (cherry ice cream with chocolate chips and cherry pieces), Milk & Cookie Dough, After Dinner Mint Chip, Cookies n’ Dreams, and Bed and Breakfast (maple ice cream with waffle pieces).

Management attributes its ability to establish broad distribution in major chains so early in the life-cycle of the product line to Nightfood’s unique consumer value proposition. With sleep-friendly recipes specifically addressing the nighttime snack occasion, which is when most at-home ice cream consumption occurs, Nightfood offers millions of nighttime snackers something they cannot find in any other brand.

“Just being delicious isn’t enough these days,” added Folkson. “Neither is just being different. You need to be different, but in a way that actually matters to the consumer. We know sleep moves the needle for people. Then, the category manager needs to believe in the sales velocity of the line, and the vision shared with them of the major catalysts and specific marketing strategies we’ll be implementing to make 2020 an explosive year for the brand.”

About Nightfood Holdings:

Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTC: NGTF), owns Nightfood, Inc. and MJ Munchies, Inc.

After manufacturing their first pint in early 2019, Nightfood ice cream has begun establishing a national footprint. The brand has now secured distribution in four of the top fifty supermarket chains in the United States. This includes over 100 locations of the Meijer supermarket chain throughout the Midwest, with concentration around the metropolitan areas of Chicago, Detroit, Indianapolis, Columbus, and Milwaukee, Lowe's Foods, with 78 stores in the Carolinas, and Harris Teeter, with over 250 locations in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Maryland, Delaware, Florida, and the District of Columbia .

On Feb 8, 2019, it was announced that Nightfood ice cream won the 2019 Product of the Year award in the ice cream category in a Kantar survey of over 40,000 consumers. On June 26, 2019, Nightfood was named Best New Ice Cream in the 2019 World Dairy Innovation Awards.

With the overwhelming majority of at-home ice cream consumption occurring in the hours before bed, Nightfood believes its sleep-friendly nighttime ice cream, formulated by sleep and nutrition experts, is the next evolution in the fast-growing better-for-you ice cream category.

Market research giant Mintel identified nighttime specific food and beverages as one of their most “compelling and category changing” trends for the coming years

To enter the Nightfood® Ice Cream Giveaway, where the Company is giving away a one-year supply of Nightfood ice cream, plus a brand-new freezer to store it in, visit http://nightfoodicecream.com

MJ Munchies, Inc. was formed in 2018 as a new, wholly owned subsidiary of Nightfood Holdings, Inc. to capitalize on legally compliant opportunities in the CBD and marijuana edibles and related spaces. The Company is seeking licensing opportunities to market such products under the brand name “Half-Baked”, for which they’ve successfully secured trademark rights.

