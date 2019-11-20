Enphase Energy Opens Pre-Orders for Battery Storage Systems Based on Ensemble™ Energy Management Technology

/EIN News/ -- FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH), a global energy technology company, today announced the availability of pre-orders for battery storage systems based on its Ensemble™ energy management technology. These systems provide homeowners the Always-On capability that keeps homes powered when the grid goes down, and the ability to save money when the grid is up.



Solar installers can place pre-orders effective immediately for Enphase Encharge 3™ or Encharge 10™ storage systems, which offer usable and scalable capacity of 3.4 kWh and 10.1 kWh, respectively. The storage systems feature Enphase embedded grid-forming microinverters that enable the Always-On functionality. These systems are compatible with both new and existing Enphase IQ™ solar systems with IQ 6 or IQ 7 microinverters and provide a simple upgrade path for Enphase’s existing solar customers.

“The latest power shut-downs in California have disrupted millions of people’s lives, and it is clear that Ensemble is the technology whose time has come,” said Badri Kothandaraman, president and CEO at Enphase Energy. “Our solutions provide both peace of mind and choice to the homeowner with a reliable, safe and flexible system. With the modularity of our Encharge storage systems, homeowners can start with the most optimal size and add capacity as their needs change over time.”

Pre-orders for Encharge storage systems are available to installers in North America through the Company’s distribution partners. Interested homeowners in North America should contact their installer or the Enphase customer care center to be paired with a qualified installer. Encharge storage systems are expected to begin shipping in the first quarter of 2020.

More information about Enphase Ensemble technology and pre-orders for Encharge storage systems can be found on the Enphase website .

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company, delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that connect solar generation, storage and management on one intelligent platform. The Company revolutionized solar with its microinverter technology and produces the world’s only truly integrated solar plus storage solution. Enphase has shipped more than 23 million microinverters, and over 997,000 Enphase systems have been deployed in 130 countries. For more information, visit www.enphase.com and follow the company on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter .

Enphase, Enphase Ensemble, Enphase Encharge, Enphase IQ, the Enphase logo, and other trademarks or service names are the trademarks of Enphase Energy, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to the expected capabilities and performance of Enphase Energy’s technology and products, such as the anticipated quality, reliability, safety, simplicity, and scalability, and the anticipated introduction and availability of technology and product. These forward-looking statements are based on Enphase's current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties including those risks described in more detail in Enphase’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents on file with the SEC and available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.

Images Available: http://go.enphase.com/enphase-media-room

Contact: Christian Zdebel, pr@enphase.com , 484-788-2384



