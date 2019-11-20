Olis Robotics Partners with Forum Energy Technologies on Digital Replacement for Existing Offshore Energy Analog ROV Control System

New Machine Learning Robotic Control Software Demonstrates Improved Precision of ROV Manipulators in Dynamic Environments

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, WA, Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olis Robotics, a machine-learning software company pioneering a uniform operating system platform to control field and mobile robots, in partnership with their global sales distribution partner Forum Energy Technologies, a leader in subsea products and services, successfully demonstrated a new digital ROV workspace during recent live tank trials. Video from the demonstration shows the simplified digital workspace of Olis Robotics 3D technology providing improved precision and safety for subsea ROVs operations.

“For the first time, planning and execution of ROV missions can occur in real time with Olis Robotics software,” remarked Olis Robotics CEO Don Pickering. “Our solution saves time and money by upgrading legacy 1990’s analog systems with machine learning software that’s currently also in used by NASA programs for controlling robotics destined for the moon.”

The demonstration with Forum Energy Technologies furthers Olis Robotics’ digital workspace concept for pilots by incorporating 3D models of manipulation targets, target tracking and precision manipulator motion compensation to enable more accurate control, safer, and more efficient execution of subsea tasks. Olis plans to release a Digital Workspace product incorporated into its Olis Master Control (OMC) by the end of Q2 2020.

Forum supported this demonstration at the company’s test facilities in Kirkbymoorside, UK using their XLX-C work class vehicle with a hydraulic manipulator operating on targets in a test tank. Olis is seeking additional high-value trial partners.

Kevin Taylor, Vice President of Subsea Vehicles at Forum, stated, “Forum was pleased to offer our facilities for such an important demonstration. The facilities that we have at KMS are second to none, with one of the largest internal test pools in the country. Coupled with full availability of pressure testing vessels, this makes our facility the obvious choice. Having a 200HP XLX available prior to client shipment enabled the testing to be as realistic as possible to gain maximum benefit. We look forward to continued cooperation with Olis.”

The OMC is currently available globally through Olis’ sales partnership with Forum and is compatible with future Digital Workspace technology. The OMC is designed to enable both local and remote control of the manipulators to satisfy immediate operational requirements as well as help the industry build capabilities for the remote and resident systems of the future.

Follow Olis Robotics on Twitter for the latest developments.

ABOUT OLIS ROBOTICS: Olis Robotics, formerly known as BluHaptics, has developed a next-generation software platform that greatly expands the capabilities of pilot-controlled service robots in dynamic environments from space, to subsea and the field. Olis enables vast improvements in robotic dexterity, precision, efficiency, and overall mission success, while simultaneously reducing downtime and driving down costs. Olis Robotics was founded in 2013 as a spinout from the Applied Physics Lab and Electrical and Computer Engineering departments at the University of Washington and is based in Seattle.

ABOUT FORUM: Forum Energy Technologies is a global oilfield products company, serving the drilling, downhole, subsea, completions and production sectors of the oil and natural gas industry. The Company’s products include highly engineered capital equipment as well as products that are consumed in the drilling, well construction, production and transportation of oil and natural gas. Forum is headquartered in Houston, TX with manufacturing and distribution facilities strategically located around the globe. For more information, please visit www.f-e-t.com.

Eric Schudiske Olis (formerly BluHaptics) 2063103597 eric@s2spr.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.