Westchester Publishing Services Wins First Place at Bookbuilders of Boston Nepco Awards for Collaboration With Dropbox

/EIN News/ -- DANBURY, Conn., Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westchester Publishing Services received first place in the Bookbuilders of Boston New England Publishing Collaboration (NEPCo) Awards in recognition for a collaboration with leading cloud computing provider Dropbox. The NEPCo Awards, held on November 12 at The Rockwell in Somerville, MA, are an annual celebration of publishers’ and vendors’ open-minded collaborative approaches to addressing unprecedented change in the industry.

Westchester received the NEPCo award for their Client Portal, an editorial and production project management system that is provided at no-cost to Westchester’s clients. The system is used for tracking client projects handled by Westchester’s project managers, production editors, and composition operation at every stage of a publication’s production workflow. Westchester is a US employee-owned company, with more than 400 employees at locations across three continents, working on over 4,000 publications each year on behalf of more than 200 clients including Macmillan, The MIT Press, Harvard University Press, UCL Press, Bloomsbury Publishing, and W.W. Norton.

The Client Portal was built by Westchester using a proprietary database system and incorporates key features of the Dropbox platform and Dropbox API’s to provide users with secure, transparent, real-time access to content at each stage of production, version control, and more. Dropbox, the world’s leading cloud-hosting provider, offered consultative support during Westchester’s internal rollout of Dropbox and Dropbox Paper across its enterprise, and permitted the use of their platform and APIs in the Portal framework. During the product development phase, Dropbox staff provided guidance to ensure that Westchester maximized its use of Dropbox’s platform. Additionally, Dropbox and Westchester collaborated on a marketing video in support of the latest version release of the Client Portal, allowing both organizations to visually demonstrate the cooperative opportunities available to companies by using Dropbox’s APIs. This video was the centerpiece of Westchester’s presentation at the NEPCo Awards.

Andy Wilson, Media Industry Principal at Dropbox commented about the NEPCo award win, “Dropbox technology is meant to foster the collaborative process for many different industries, including media and publishing. We are always impressed at the various ways companies integrate our tools and systems to offer their customers effective solutions for business challenges. The Westchester Client Portal is an excellent example, by providing publishers with a much-needed solution for better tracking and engagement with their content during production. Dropbox is actively engaged with many publishers and media entities on different use cases, and is excited to see the Client Portal receive recognition from industry peers.”

Jamie Carter, Chair, NEPCo Committee, Bookbuilders of Boston, said, “Bookbuilders of Boston has organized the NEPCo program for six years, and the participation of publishers and vendors in New England has been key to our growth. Westchester is an active participant in Bookbuilders and the NEPCo Awards, and we were thrilled that their collaboration with Dropbox was awarded first place in 2019. Westchester’s commitment to the industry—and to their staff on three continents—is admirable and apparent.”

Westchester’s Chief Revenue Officer, Tyler M. Carey, added, “The Westchester Client Portal has gone through several iterations. After a few years of development, design thinking, and recalibration to maximize the opportunities afforded through Dropbox, along with crucial feedback from our clients, it’s gratifying for the Client Portal to receive recognition from Bookbuilders of Boston. The NEPCo award, along with the Innovation Excellence Awards shortlist nomination from the Stationers’ Company – the London Guild for the publishing and media industries – earlier this year, are significant acknowledgements from our industry peers of our employees' efforts. As we reach the end of our 50th year in business, we are proud to serve as a consultative partner for our publisher clients, and will further expand the Client Portal’s capabilities to address their editorial and production needs through even greater transparency and resource management tools.”

About Westchester Publishing Services:

Founded in 1969, Westchester Publishing Services is the only US employee-owned company concentrating in editorial, composition, design, and digital conversion services. Westchester Publishing Services has been a trusted partner to the US publishing industry for decades with clients including Macmillan, Harvard University Press, W.W. Norton, The MIT Press, Bloomsbury, and UCL Press. In 2014, Westchester Publishing Services became a 100% employee-owned company through an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP). In 2017, Westchester Publishing Services launched a new division, Westchester K-12 Publishing Services, based in Dayton, Ohio, to serve the needs of educational publishers. In 2018, Westchester Publishing Services launched Westchester Publishing Services UK, based in Stratford upon Avon, to provide added services for publishers in the UK, and Europe.

For information about our expanded offerings, please contact: Nicole Tomassi, Marketing and Conference Manager, Westchester Publishing Services, at: 203-658-7135 or Nicole.Tomassi@westchesterpubsvcs.com. Further information is also available at: westchesterpublishingservices.com.

About Dropbox:

Dropbox is the world’s first smart workspace that helps people and teams focus on the work that matters. With more than 500 million registered users across 180 countries, we’re on a mission to design a more enlightened way of working. Dropbox is headquartered in San Francisco, CA, and has 12 offices around the world. For more information on our mission and products, visit dropbox.com

About Bookbuilders of Boston:

Bookbuilders of Boston, a nonprofit organization founded in 1937, is dedicated to bringing together people involved in book publishing and manufacturing. Its membership represents all facets of the book industry: editing, design, production, manufacturing, and marketing. Through its various activities, Bookbuilders offers a forum to exchange information, learn new technologies, and promote improvements in the quality of books.

Contact Nicole Tomassi ﻿Telephone

203-658-7135

Email Nicole.Tomassi@westchesterpubsvcs.com Website www.westchesterpublishingservices.com



