Cognition Therapeutics to Give Webcast Presentation at Annual Piper Jaffray Healthcare Conference on December 3, 2019

/EIN News/ -- PITTSBURGH, Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cognition Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage neuroscience company focused on the protection and restoration of synaptic function in Alzheimer’s disease and other neurodegenerative disorders, today announced that President & CEO Kenneth I. Moch will present an update on the Company’s lead Alzheimer’s candidate, Elayta™, at the 31st Annual Piper Jaffray Healthcare Conference at 3:10 pm ET on December 3, 2019. Mr. Moch’s presentation will be webcast live and archived on the Cognition website.

“There has been a renewed interest in beta amyloid (Aβ) and the role it plays in the pathology of Alzheimer's disease following Biogen’s [Nasdaq: BIIB] recent aducanumab announcement and in anticipation of their upcoming presentation at the annual Clinical Trials in Alzheimer’s Disease (CTAD) conference in San Diego,” noted Mr. Moch. “I look forward to providing an update on Elayta’s ongoing development program and unique synaptoprotective mechanism of action against toxic Aβ oligomers and to expanding on how this experimental medicine is differentiated from other approaches under development to address the societal tsunami that is Alzheimer's disease.”

Elayta is a highly brain-penetrant small molecule drug that has been shown to displace Aβ oligomers from their synaptic receptor binding sites. Elayta protects against oligomer binding, stopping the synapse damage and loss characteristic of neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s. Cognition is currently conducting four Phase 2 clinical studies in patients with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease: SPARC, SNAP, SHINE and SEQUEL.

Following the Piper Jaffray conference presentation﻿, Mr. Moch’s will attend the CTAD conference in San Diego, where he and the Cognition Therapeutics leadership team will meet with industry experts to further discuss Elayta and the Company’s other pipeline opportunities.

About Cognition Therapeutics, Inc.

Cognition Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing small-molecule therapeutics that address the toxic oligomeric proteins that cause synapse degeneration and trigger neurodegenerative conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease.

Cognition’s lead candidate, Elayta, is a novel first-in-class, orally available small molecule that has shown the potential in initial clinical studies to normalize protein trafficking and lipid metabolism pathways that are disrupted in Alzheimer’s disease and to allow the protection and restoration of synapses. Cognition is currently conducting four Phase 2 clinical studies in patients with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease: SPARC (Synaptic Protection for Alzheimer’s Restoration of Cognition); SNAP (AβO Displacement from Synapses on Neurons in Alzheimer’s Patients); SHINE (Synaptic Health and Improvement of Neurological Function with Elayta) and SEQUEL (Study of EEG Quantification with Elayta). These studies are supported by grants (award numbers RF1AG057780, RF1AG057553, R01AG058660 and R01AG058710) from the National Institute on Aging of the NIH and from organizations such as the Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation. Elayta has been granted Fast Track designation by the U.S. FDA.

Elayta and Cognition’s other pipeline candidates were identified using the company’s disease-relevant screening and novel chemistry platforms. Additional information about Cognition and its product candidates may be found online at www.cogrx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” concerning the development and commercialization of Cognition’s products, the potential benefits and attributes of such products, and Cognition’s expectations regarding its prospects. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual future events or results to differ materially from such statements. These statements are made as of the date of this press release. Actual results may vary. Cognition undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason.

