Global Bioinformatics Market Outlook to 2023 with Profiles on Key Players Dassault Systemes Biovia, Genedata, PerkinElmer Informatics, Qlucore, and Syngene Intl
The scope of the study encompasses the global bioinformatics market based on geography, category, and application. It provides a detailed analysis of recent advances in omic technologies and examines their impact on the bioinformatics market.
It discusses the ways in which bioinformatics has been utilized by the pharma and biotech industries to streamline the research and development (R&D) process and improve efficiencies. It provides a detailed analysis of the leading countries, companies, and technologies that will drive the field forward.
The report includes:
- Comprehensive details of the global bioinformatics market and relevant technologies
- Analyses of global market trends with data from 2017 to 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023
- Assessment of the market trends and analysis regarding industry service providers and software solution developers, as well as information technology (IT) and bioinformatics service providers that support the pharma and biotech industries
- Review of challenges and opportunities underlying in the bioinformatics market following the adoption of high-throughput technologies such as next-generation sequencing (NGS), the analysis of big data, and the emergence of cloud-based solutions
- Insight into the sequencing and pharmaceutical R&D applications of bioinformatics in drug development and clinical trials, including cheminformatics, next-generation sequencing, metagenomics and data management systems
- A look at the investigational new drug applications, NDA approvals, leading EHRs providers, mobile health technologies, and recent partnerships and agreements in the pharmaceutical and bioinformatic sectors
- Profile description of key pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, including Dassault Systemes Biovia, Genedata AG, PerkinElmer Informatics Inc., Qlucore AB, and Syngene International
The rapid growth in raw data generation and advances in IT software and infrastructure have enabled researchers to integrate disparate datasets in order to decipher complex biological processes and develop predictive models of disease, for the purposes of identifying and validating novel biomarkers and developing precision medicines.
Since scientists unraveled the blueprint of the human genome more than 10 years ago, they have been exploring new ways to utilize omic data to understand more complex diseases. Researchers are eager to analyze as many different types of data as possible to gain a better understanding of what is happening at the cellular and molecular levels. Service providers have developed new analytical tools and IT infrastructures to enable scientists to interrogate complex data sources and quickly and efficiently disseminate information for better decision-making to achieve this goal.
More recently, improvements in cloud computing capabilities, advances in data analysis software services and the growth of NGS technologies have helped to expand the evaluation of available datasets, allowing researchers to build systems biology models of various diseases.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Intended Audience
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Global Bioinformatics Market: Overview
- Goal of Bioinformatics
- Biological Data Sources
- Bioinformatics in Systems Biology
- Precision Medicine
- Bioinformatics in Drug Development
- Cheminformatics
- Next-Generation Sequencing
- Metagenomics
- Database Management Systems
- Market Trends
- Precision Medicine and Biomarker Identification
- Cloud-Based Solutions
- Shift Toward Value-Based Care
- Market Challenges
- Data Integration
- Data Reliability and Standardization
- End-to-End Workflows
- Current Market
- Market by Region
- Market by Category
- Public Funding
- Private Funding
- Market by Application
Chapter 4 Bioinformatics: Data Generation and Data Management
- Information Overload
- Data Volume
- Data Variety
- Data Velocity
- Data Veracity
- Software Scalability and Validity
- Technologies Behind Big Data Generation
- Genomics
- Exponential Growth in NGS Software Tools
- Functional Genomics
- CRISPR Cas9 System
- Proteomic Advances
- Qualitative Proteomics
- Quantitative Proteomics
- Structural Proteomics
- Advances in MS-Based Proteomics Technology for Exploring Triple-Negative Breast Cancer
- Sample Preparation Assays
- Tagging/Affinity Methods
- Utility of Proteomics to Identify Biomarkers
- Investments in Structural Genomics and Open Science
- Interaction Proteomics
- Applications in Drug Discovery
- Bottom-Up vs. Top-Down Proteomics
- Emergence of Glycomics
- Human Proteome Organization and Human Proteome Project Initiatives
- Transcriptomic Advances
- RNA Sequencing
- Co-Expression and Single-Cell RNA-Seq
- Metabolomic Advances
- Advances in Cheminformatics
- Emerging Technologies
- Metagenomic Advances
- Epigenomic Advances
- Pharmacogenomic Advances
- Pharmacogenomics and Precision Medicine
- Value-Based Decisions
- Pharmacogenomics and R&D
- International Serious Adverse Events Consortium
- Pharmacogenomic Software
- Toxicogenomic Advances
- Customized Toxicogenomic Platforms
- Database Management Services
- Market Dynamics
Chapter 5 Bioinformatics: Data Analysis and Software
- Introduction
- Data Analysis Software
- Biosimulation Models
- Market Analysis
Chapter 6 Bioinformatics: Data Processing and Storage
- Mind the Gap
- Information Technology Infrastructure
- High-Performance Computing
- High-Performance Computer Clusters
- Cloud Computing
- Data as a Service
- Infrastructure as a Service
- Platform as a Service
- Software as a Service
- Security as a Service
- Cloud Computing Challenges
- Future of Cloud Computing
- Market Analysis
Chapter 7 Bioinformatics: Sequencing Services and Platforms
- Market Analysis
- Comparative Analysis Across Market Segments, 2017 and 2023
- Sequencing Services
- Sequencing Platforms
- Sequence Analysis Platforms
- Sequence Alignment Platforms
- Sequence Manipulation Platforms
Chapter 8 Bioinformatics: Sequencing Applications
- Market Analysis
- Agrigenomics
- Clinical and Medical
- Genealogy
- Other Fields
Chapter 9 Bioinformatics Applications in Pharmaceutical R&D
- Introduction
- Drug Discovery and Development Process
- Target Identification
- Target Validation
- Lead Identification
- Lead Optimization
- Clinical Research: Drug Development
- Preclinical Experiments
- Investigational New Drug Applications
- Clinical Trials
- New Drug Application
- NDA Approval
- Post-Launch Ongoing Studies and Phase IV Clinical Trials
- Electronic Health Records
- Mobile Health Technologies
- Recent Pharmaceutical and Bioinformatics Alliances and Partnerships
- Conclusions
Chapter 10 Market Trends and Analysis
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Europe
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- Switzerland
- Asia-Pacific
- India
- China
- Conclusions
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
- 3rd Millennium Inc.
- Biomatters Ltd. Geneious
- Compugen Ltd.
- Dassault Systemes Biovia
- Dnastar, Inc.
- Genedata Ag
- Geneva Bioformatics (Genebio) Sa
- Genologics Lifesciences Software Inc.
- Genomatix Software Gmbh
- GNS Healthcare Inc.
- GVK Biosciences Pvt. Ltd.
- Inte Ligand Software Entwicklungs Und Consulting Gmbh
- Illumina Inc.
- Macvector Inc.
- Molecular Connections Pvt. Ltd.
- Molecular Networks Gmbh
- Nonlinear Dynamics Ltd.
- Ocimum Biosolutions Ltd.
- Perkinelmer Informatics Inc.
- Personalis Inc.
- Qlucore Ab
- Real Time Genomics Inc.
- Smartgene Services Sarl
- Strand Life Sciences
- Syngene International
