Whitestone Welcomes Premier Omni-Retail Brand Sephora to Village Square at Dana Park in Mesa, Arizona

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sephora arrives at Village Square at Dana Park!



Owned by LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, the world's leading luxury goods group, Sephora is a leader in prestige omni-retail and its purpose is to create an inviting beauty shopping experience. With the goal of delivering unbiased shopping support and a personalized experience, Sephora invites clients to touch and try 25,000 products from 400 carefully curated brands, enjoy services at the Beauty Studio and engage with expertly trained beauty advisors in more than 490 stores across the Americas.

Whitestone Chairman and CEO Jim Mastandrea commented, “In this everchanging and evolving retail landscape, Sephora’s arrival is another example of cutting edge, market-savvy service and retail providers looking for the desirable location where they know their businesses will thrive and grow. Village Square at Dana Park’s enviable high-growth zip code is just that. Our right-sized spaces and e-commerce connected approach blends perfectly with Sephora’s goal of enhancing the personal experience and innovatively engaging with its clients in ‘finding your creative self.’”

Mr. Mastandrea continued, “Adding tenants like Sephora will bring the magic of Gen Z and Millennial consumers and their desire for dynamic, engaging, and shareable experiences.”

About Village Square at Dana Park

Village Square at Dana Park is an upscale open air “lifestyle” Community Center with grocery, restaurants, health, beauty, wellness, service, and experiential retail and office mixed-use tenants spanning a total 61 acres, prominently located in Phoenix’s Southeast Valley along Val Vista Drive between the Superstition Highway (Highway 60) and Baseline Road. Comprised of 292,714 square feet of open-air retail and service shopping space, and office. The contemporary Main Street setting features expansive palm tree lined, cobblestone paved pedestrian walkways, and eight courtyard fountains with shaded seating areas. Located in Mesa, AZ, home to the expanding East Valley tech corridor, which includes Apple and Intel.

About Sephora Americas

Since its debut in North America over 20 years ago, Sephora has been a leader in prestige omni- retail with the purpose of creating an inviting beauty shopping experience and inspiring fearlessness in our community. With the goal of delivering unbiased shopping support and a personalized experience, Sephora invites clients to touch and try 25,000 products from 400 carefully curated brands, enjoy services at the Beauty Studio and engage with expertly trained beauty advisors in more than 490 stores across the Americas, as well as over 660 locations inside JCPenney. Clients can also experience Sephora online and through our mobile app, access the free-to-join Beauty Insider program and digital community, which together enhance the experience of Sephora’s passionate clients. Sephora has been an industry-leading champion of diversity, inclusivity, and empowerment, guided by our longstanding company values. In 2019, Sephora announced a new tagline and manifesto, “We Belong to Something Beautiful,” to reinforce its dedication to fostering belonging amongst all clients and employees and to publicly strive for a more inclusive vision for retail in the Americas. Sephora continues to give back to our communities and advance inclusion in our industry through our Sephora Stands social impact programs. For more information, visit: https://www.sephora.com/about-us and @Sephora on social media.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "e-commerce connected" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest-growing, and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone’s optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provides daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to the communities in which they are located. Whitestone's properties are primarily located in business-friendly Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio, which are among the fastest growing U.S. population centers with highly educated workforces, high household incomes and strong job growth. For additional information, visit www.whitestonereit.com.

Whitestone REIT Contact:

Kevin Reed, Director of Investor Relations

Whitestone REIT

(713) 435-2219

ir@whitestonereit.com



